Kristin Cavallari and Young Living Presented Savvy Minerals Makeup Line

The famous actress, designer, and TV personality Kristin Cavallari is teaming up with the company Young Living on a brand-new cosmetics collection. This is, in fact, the first ever makeup line for the brand, that specializes in the essential oils industry. The makeup collection is named Savvy Minerals and it will feature several products.

Young Living Essential Oils is a cosmetics company based in Utah that is dedicated to completely natural products. The company uses only organic ingredients and essential oils in their products. Furthermore, their products don’t contain any toxic or synthetic ingredients. It is a company that goes green all the way, unlike many others out there that only claim they are eco-friendly. You can check all of the ingredients that they use, their sources and their activities on the official website of Young Living. According to many of their satisfied costumers, the products really work and they are a true treat.

“All of the products are clean and safe, which is huge for me…I want to know that everything I’m putting in my body [and] on my body is safe. But it actually gets the job done. There’s a lot of ‘safe’ makeup lines out there that I haven’t found really work, to be completely honest… Makeup is the last area in my life where I’ve completely transitioned [to natural products], and that’s why I’m so excited about Savvy Minerals because it really does [work].”- Kristin tells Allure.

The new makeup line features several products, all of them chemical-free. They are perfect for everyone, especially for those who have a gentle and sensitive skin. You will be able to buy a foundation, translucent powder, blush and bronzer from the new makeup line. The foundation will come in 10 shades and it contains kaolin clay that fights breakouts. When it comes to the eyes, the Savvy Minerals line will offer an eyeliner and eyeshadows. As for the lips, you will be able to enjoy a range of sheer lipsticks and oil-based lip glosses with peppermint. Savvy Minerals will also present a face finishing spray, with calming ingredients for your skin. The spray contains glycerin and aloe vera in its formula. All of the products are completely free of harmful ingredients are eco-friendly. They are the perfect way to go green and protect your skin from the many chemicals on the market.

What Cavallari loves the most about the new makeup collection are the wonderful colors, especially the eyeshadows. “I love the Determined eyeshadow — it’s a pretty brown with subtle shimmer. You can build to the depth, using either a light dusting that is very natural or you can smoke it out. You have options.”- she explains.

Kristin is a big fan of the Young Living brand, and she uses and enjoys their products on regular basis. She says she was very excited when the company approached her to discuss a collaboration. Their first meeting happened in December, and she accepted the offer without any hesitation.

“[Young Living] kind of just naturally saw that I was a fan through interviews that I’d done or social media postings. They’re a brand that you can actually trust, and that’s not true for most brands. I always have peace of mind using their products.”- Cavallari says.

Her personal favorite product from Young Living is the lavender oil, that Kristin has been using for five years. It is an essential product in her everyday routine and she doesn’t leave the house without it. Her mother is the one that introduced Kristin with this company, and since then she hasn’t stopped using their essential oils.

The launch of Savvy Minerals makeup line happened last week in Salt Lake City. The popular TV personality was looking lavish in wide-leg white pants and a skin-colored blouse. She posed with the products noticeably excited for the work she did with Young Living. The products will be sold starting today at youngliving.com. The price ranges from 20$ to 60$. The least expensive will be the Misting Spray, and the most expensive the Veil translucent powder. It might not be the most affordable collection ever, but it’s definitely worth to try it.