Kylie Cosmetics Expands With Concealers and Hard Lipsticks

By Updated on

Although the public believes that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, she doesn’t seem to be taking it easy. Her almost billion dollar beauty brand just dropped never before released products. The beauty mogul patiently waited for all craziness around her Holiday collection to pass and broke the internet again. The new Kylie Cosmetics drop includes 30 shades of concealer and 20 shades of hard lipsticks.

Since Rihanna made history with her 40 shades of foundation, cosmetic brands are under fire for not being inclusive enough. Kylie Jenner wanted to keep up with the efforts for inclusivity in the beauty industry and brought a concealer shade for every complexion from the fairest to the darkest. For a while now there is a foundation battle going on between Huda Beauty‘s foundation that comes in 30 shades and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty one. Kylie Jenner’s concealer will most certainly be reviewed, compared, swatched and buzzed like these two products in the following period.

The concealers are part of Kylie Cosmetics‘ fancy Silver Series. What’s impressive is that Kylie Jenner (usually not celebrated as a champion for diversity) thought not only about different skin tones but undertones also. Based on the swatches, we can see that Kylie Cosmetics dropped probably the most inclusive concealer range ever. Pinkish, olive, yellowish and neutral undertones are available in Kylie’s 30-shade concealer range. The concealers come in transparent packaging with silver closure and the brand’s name written with silver letters. This is the first time that Kylie Cosmetics tries the complexion space. As of face products, the brand offers blushes and “Kylighters (highlighters).

The second surprise, also part of the #SilverSeries are hard lipsticks. Lipsticks are something that Kylie Cosmetics is best known for, but the brand hasn’t launched traditional lipsticks so far. Kylie Cosmetics is having another impressive first time with the new creamy lipsticks. Packed in a chic silver bullet, the lipsticks look like Kylie Cosmetics’ next big thing. Kylie Jenner has dominated in the liquid lipstick category since her debut launch of 3 nude lip kits back in 2015. Now the beauty mogul is on a mission to break more records with 20 brand new shades of tubed lipsticks. Described as “highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish,” the new lipsticks come in an array of colors from softest nudes to bright red and vibrant purple one.

Kylie Jenner teased one more surprising product also part of the Silver Series. The 3rd product is still a mystery and fans are religiously checking the brand’s account for more details. The Kylie Cosmetics new drops are set to launch on December 13.

Photo Credit: @Kyliecosmetics/Instagram

