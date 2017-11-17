Out of all Holiday makeup collections that launched so far Kylie Jenner’s one is the most anticipated. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister threw the pregnancy rumors in shade with the announcement of her Kylie Cosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection. Good news: You don’t have to worry if you have been naughty or nice this year, Kylie Jenner has something for both. Fans of the cosmetic brand are claiming that this is Kylie’s best Holiday collection yet.

Instead of launching value sets like most brands, Jenner used the Holiday season as an excuse to drop two full-sized eyeshadow palettes. The Naughty and Nice eyeshadow palettes have 14 eyeshadows each, in both matte and metallic finish. Looking at the palettes, “So pigmented!” will just naturally slide from your mouth. Kylie Jenner created the palettes to cover all the glam needs of the good and the bad gals out there. The Naughty palette comes in a black packaging with the name written all over the palette, to remind you that you’ve been “bad” this year. Anyway, Santa (a.k.a you, or your bestie) decided to give you a present. This palette is perfect for all the bold girls who aren’t afraid to add some color on their eyelids. Among the matte eyeshadows, there is a vibrant red shade that stands out. The metallic eyeshadows vary from metallic silver to emerald one.

The Nice palette, as you probably guess comes in a white package with the name written on it. The palette includes a selection of dusty rose and mauve matte shades as well as highly pigmented metallic ones. The metallic offerings include rose, classic gold, bronze, platinum and brown one. Although the colors are a bit toned down, we can’t say that the palette is as neutral as the name made us think.

It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashians (and the Jenners). Besides the two new Holiday eyeshadow palettes, Kylie Cosmetics will launch a brand new The Wet Set highlighter palette. This palette comes in a glittery silver package that will make your heart skip a beat.

The Kylie Cosmetics holiday offerings will drop on November 22, just a few days before Black Friday. Kylie Jenner isn’t taking any chances. The beauty mogul is going to drop the collection before anyone gets a chance to empty their wallet on Black Friday. If you don’t get your hands on the Holiday 2017 collection, don’t worry. Kylie Jenner announced a drop in December with products Kylie Cosmetics has never launched before.

Photo By @kyliecosmetics/Instagram