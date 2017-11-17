Perfumes & Makeup

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection

By Updated on

Out of all Holiday makeup collections that launched so far Kylie Jenner’s one is the most anticipated. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister threw the pregnancy rumors in shade with the announcement of her Kylie Cosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection. Good news: You don’t have to worry if you have been naughty or nice this year, Kylie Jenner has something for both. Fans of the cosmetic brand are claiming that this is Kylie’s best Holiday collection yet.

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Naughty and Nice Palettes

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Naughty and Nice Palettes

Instead of launching value sets like most brands, Jenner used the Holiday season as an excuse to drop two full-sized eyeshadow palettes. The Naughty and Nice eyeshadow palettes have 14 eyeshadows each, in both matte and metallic finish. Looking at the palettes, “So pigmented!” will just naturally slide from your mouth. Kylie Jenner created the palettes to cover all the glam needs of the good and the bad gals out there. The Naughty palette comes in a black packaging with the name written all over the palette, to remind you that you’ve been “bad” this year. Anyway, Santa (a.k.a you, or your bestie) decided to give you a present. This palette is perfect for all the bold girls who aren’t afraid to add some color on their eyelids. Among the matte eyeshadows, there is a vibrant red shade that stands out. The metallic eyeshadows vary from metallic silver to emerald one.

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Naughty and Nice Palettes

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Kylie Jenner

The Nice palette, as you probably guess comes in a white package with the name written on it. The palette includes a selection of dusty rose and mauve matte shades as well as highly pigmented metallic ones. The metallic offerings include rose, classic gold, bronze, platinum and brown one. Although the colors are a bit toned down, we can’t say that the palette is as neutral as the name made us think.

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Nice Palette

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Kylie Jenner

It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashians (and the Jenners). Besides the two new Holiday eyeshadow palettes, Kylie Cosmetics will launch a brand new The Wet Set highlighter palette. This palette comes in a glittery silver package that will make your heart skip a beat.

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection The Wet Set Highlighter palette

KylieCosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics holiday offerings will drop on November 22, just a few days before Black Friday. Kylie Jenner isn’t taking any chances. The beauty mogul is going to drop the collection before anyone gets a chance to empty their wallet on Black Friday. If you don’t get your hands on the Holiday 2017 collection, don’t worry. Kylie Jenner announced a drop in December with products Kylie Cosmetics has never launched before.

Photo By @kyliecosmetics/Instagram

Recent Posts

Oscar de la Renta’s Wedding Dresses: Spring 2018

Fashion

Oscar de la Renta’s Wedding Dresses: Spring 2018

Oscar de la Renta’s bride is elegant, feminine and glamorous. For their first bridal collection as co-creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia wanted to keep the recognizable spirit of the brand. They paid homage...

Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion Holiday Collab

Fashion

Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion Holiday Collab

The popular American brand Calvin Klein is pairing with Amazon Fashion for a special holiday collection. They are not only releasing a new line but also setting up several pop-up shops. If you are somewhere...

Seductive Makeup Looks For Night Out

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Seductive Makeup Looks For Night Out

It's that time of the year where you have multiple reasons to glam up. Many holiday makeup collections already dropped. These glitter & glimmer packed collections are inviting you to get creative and experiment with...

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday 2017 Collection

Out of all Holiday makeup collections that launched so far Kylie Jenner's one is the most anticipated. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister threw the pregnancy rumors in shade with the announcement of her Kylie Cosmetics Holiday...

Get My Red On Red Outfit!

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Get My Red On Red Outfit!

Red is such a hot color this season, and when you pair it with other shades of red you are sure to have an eye-catching look. I spent a day roaming around in this effortless...