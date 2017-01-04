Kylie Jenner Drops Royal Peach KyShadow Palette

On the night prior to New Year’s Eve, Kylie Jenner released a sneak peek of her Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach KyShadow palette, where information about the new packaging and included tools was shared. While the rectangular packaging and the inclusion of a mirror and a brush are not game changing or awe-inspiring, they are very much appreciated by any fan of makeup for doing makeup on the go.

None of Kylie Jenner’s previous palettes included either a mirror or a brush and all of the previous palettes only held 9 total shades. The sneak peek of the Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach KyShadow palette also included information regarding the size of the palette, which features a full dozen different shades.

The appreciation for the added brush and mirror is high, but the palette would have sold well anyway, even without the famous name attached, as the colors look incredible, the textures created with the shades look incredible, and as a whole the Royal Peach palette is… incredible!

This palette is being called the greatest of the Kylie Cosmetics palettes that have been released since the company began in 2012. It is clear that Kylie Cosmetics came to play and with intentions of scoring a lot of points with these very pigmented shades that go on super smoothly – at least they did when Kylie swatched them on her arm on her snapchat.

According to Kylie, the Royal Peach palette will be available for purchase starting at 6pm EST / 3pm PST on January 12th, 2017. While I am not personally a huge fan of Kylie Jenner’s, I can happily admit that I am completely entranced by two of the shades in the palette that are hard for me to find elsewhere. I am in love with that rich and velvety blue – it draws the eye the minute the palette is opened.

Although the shades are housed in a palette named ‘Royal Peach’ and there are a number of peach shades within, there are also others, like a rich and dramatic royal blue that looks to be easy to blend, and though rich in color, it still looks soft and smooth. There are shimmers as well set to sparkle on any skin tone. Even the dramatic blue and glittering shimmer shadows are perfectly wearable for day-to-day looks.

People are already clamoring to express their intent to buy the Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach KyShadow palette the moment it is available for purchase. This is no surprise as the fans of Kylie Jenner are willing to drop dough to have anything endorsed by her or a product under or associated with her name in a minute.

While this is an old marketing strategy, it is a good one, but regardless, her name is nearly irrelevant against the apparent high quality of this palette. Once the Royal Peach palette is available for purchase those dying to buy it can enjoy the mix of nudes, peaches, shimmers and bold colors in nearly innumerable looks.

