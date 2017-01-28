Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Launches Valentine’s Day Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics new offerings for Valentine’s Day are cute and interesting. On February 2nd, at 3pm PST all of the following pieces will be available for purchase on the Kylie Cosmetics website and people are already clamoring with plans to get a hold of them.

The Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day 2017 makeup collection features a lot of reds, purples, tans and pinks and the packaging for the additions to the line is adjusted to have the Valentine’s Day feel. With that sentiment the easily recognizable signature drips on the box are sparkly and red for the Valentine’s collection. The lip liners have caps with little sketchy style hearts all over them as well. Check out the details of the collection below!

New Kylie Lip Kits!

Two new lip kits double as Valentine to give to your makeup loving BFF. It even has the required To: and From: spots for you to fill in. The kits are cute, but the contents are what is actually desired. Named Head Over Heels, a deep burgundy color, and Valentine, a bright fuchsia, each comes with a lip liner and a matching liquid lipstick. The cap of the lipstick features shiny fuchsia drips for an interesting touch.

Valentine’s Day Minis

The Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day 2017 makeup collection has 6 mini lipsticks as an option. Each is matte and liquid so you have plenty to test and create interesting looks with a perfect pout and creamy matte liquid lipstick options. Change lip shades as often as you like. Maliboo, Posie K, Mary Jo K, Apricot, High Maintenance, and Head Over Heels are the colors you can experiment with.

Kylie’s Diary

Kylie’s Diary is a huge palette with eyeshadows (Bae, Heart Breaker, Make Me Blush, Sweet Like Candy, Love Potion, Be Mine, Heart Eyes, Romance, and Loves Me Not), two blush shades (First Date and Virginity) and a more than decent sized mirror. It opens just like a book and looks like a book from the outside, keeping in theme with the red and white color scheme and has a little note from Kylie on the inner front cover beneath the mirror.

The whole palette is clean and sparkly simultaneously with a great variety of shades within the palette to crate looks for every day and other holiday celebrations as well. All of the names of the included shadows and her two blush options (her first!) are on the back cover of the diary.

Three Different Valentine Kits

Each of the three available kits includes a set of two lip products and two exclusive eyeshadows. On the back of each kit are the adorable To: and From: sections to address this Valentine to your makeup loving recipient. The white and red boxes are definitely cute, but the contents are rich and interesting.

The lipstick options offered come in both matte and gloss finishes, and the color combinations of each kit will allow you to pick a Valentine that will really cater to your recipient (even if it is a gift to yourself) and their choice in color and style.

Photos courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics