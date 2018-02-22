Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Already Has Her Own Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is only weeks old but she already has a whole makeup collection dedicated to her. The beauty mogul decided to keep her pregnancy a secret, but she was apparently very busy away from the cameras.

“I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. Right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it,” Kylie revealed.



The 20-year old new mom has involved pretty much every of her female family members into her beauty business. Her sisters Kim and Khloe have previously released their own makeup collections together with Kylie. Now, her oldest sister Kortney is rumored to be launching a collection as well. Kendall Jenner is the only one who hasn’t released anything together with Kylie Cosmetics, but that is most certainly because she is currently the face of Esteé Lauder. Now, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan Stormi is launching a makeup collection before even she is aware of it.

Dubbed “The Weather Collection”, Stormi’s beauty launch includes matte lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, highlighter palette and glitter eyeshadows. Every product carries a weather-y name inspired by Stormi. There are 3 new bullet lipsticks: Nova, Nightfall, and Cosmic with lightning bolts engraved on them. For those who prefer glossy lips, there is the pale pink-hued Flash Glitter Gloss packed with ultra reflective glitter.

Next, Kylie revealed two super-pigmented eyeshadow palettes clearly inspired by her daughter’s name. The first one, dubbed “Calm Before The Storm”, includes a mix of insanely pretty pastel mattes and gorgeous soft glimmery eyeshadows. The “Eyes of The Storm” eyeshadow palette is a bold mix of mattes and glittery metallics. Each palette contains 10 pots with sweet names that nod to Stormi.

One of the most exciting products of the Weather Collection are the glitter eyes eyeshadow duos. There is a total of four blinding liquid eyeshadows that range from soft rose gold to electric blue one.

The highlighter palette from the Weather Collection includes 4 high-shine pots that will make your cheeks look like a glazed donut on a hot summer morning. There is also another shimmery product that comes in a dusty form packed in a yellow pot that promises to give you an “all-over glow”.

The entire collection will drop on February 28, at 3 pm PST. If you want to get your hands on it, you better set your alarm, because Kylie has a history of selling out products in a matter of hours.

Photo By @kyliecosmetics/Instagram