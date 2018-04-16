Perfumes & Makeup

Kylie Jenner Teases Collab with Sister Kourtney

Brace yourselves for another Kylie Cosmetics collection. Every single Kardashian/Jenner collaboration is golden, so the beauty mogul decided to team up with another sister. So far the youngest sibling released lines with Khloe and Kim. Now it’s finally time for Kourtney Kardashian to share her makeup wisdom and create her favorite products. The Kourt collection from Kylie Cosmetics will be available very soon.

Photo Credit: Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The internet is already going crazy about the new sister collab. Kylie has been working very hard lately. Right after she gave birth to her daughter Stormy the reality star released a collection dedicated to her. Just weeks later she also launched new lip kits in gorgeous spring shades. The next big thing for Jenner is the partnership with her sister Kortney. The oldest Kardashian sister already owns a shade named after her in the Kylie Cosmetics lip kit range. The Kourt K is a gorgeous dark burgundy color.

Photo Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

No one teases a new product like Kylie does. For every new release, she knows just the right ways to advertise. The makeup mogul once again took it to Snapchat to give a first look at the collection. From what the reality star showed, we know that the Kourt line will include three palettes. All of them feature a gorgeous packaging, which is recognizable for Kylie Cosmetics. One is in a gorgeous pastel blue, the other one in a mint green and the last one in soft pink. The word Kourt is written on the front in a holographic print. The sisters wanted to keep everything else a secret, so we don’t know what kind of product is hidden in the palettes.

Photo Credit: Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The one product they completely revealed is the set of lip glosses. Their packaging is a complete opposite of the soft pastels used for the palettes. The lip glosses feature a fierce metallic lid and are decorated with the word Kourt in shiny metallic letters. From the tease, you can see one statement orange color, a bold red hue, and a brown lip gloss.

Photo Credit: Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Celebrities are officially killing it in the makeup industry. Every single collaboration and partnership sells out in a matter of hours. When you put together two of the most influential last names in the beauty industry, this is where things get even better. The official launch date is still unknown, but there will be plenty of Snapchat stories and teases, you can count on that.

