Lancôme Summer Swing 2017 Makeup Collection

Lancôme’s Summer Swing 2017 makeup collection is full of sun-kissed looks and interesting tints. The collection is inspired by the bold styles prevalent at the summer festivals, and is available for purchase through Lancôme’s website, Sephora, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The creamy new metallic eyeshadow is packed full of pigment and shimmer and is gorgeous. The smooth formula allows for an even application that works well on multiple skin tones. Thankfully Lancôme is advertising their makeup on several different skin tones now. The tube is clear allowing for the shades inside to be seen in all of their shimmery glory. The bronzers, eyeliners and nail polish all seem summer perfect and ready to go.

Lancome Belle de Teint Mosaic Blush & Bronze Palette (Limited Edition) ($45.00)

The new blush and bronzer palette by Lancôme comes in two shades. Each of the duo palettes is perfect to create a bronzed look. The Mosaic palette has the perfect blend of bronzers, metallic and blush for a custom creation every time you apply it.

The Belle de Teint mosaic palette is the perfect accessory for a stunning summer sun-kissed look. All of the products are designed to be essentials for the upcoming summer festival season. Are you ready? If not, take a peek below to get what you need.

• 01 Patio Mediterraneen – peach and pink blush, light and medium toned bronzer

• 02 Patio D’une Nuit D’Ete – bright orange and pink blush, darker tones of bronzer

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge ($32.00)

These two universally flattering lipstick colors are the only permanent options in the collection, and we are happy about that, as the shades are subtle and feminine, perfect for wearing from day to night.

• 202 Nuit et Jour – beige peach

• 264 Peut Etre – bright pink

Lancome Le Metallique Liquid Eyeshadow (Limited Edition) ($29.00)

The metallic liquid eyeshadows are brightly pigmented to show brilliantly on all skin tones. The formula is unique providing excellent, bright color deposit and all-day wear that is comfortable and fabulous. The creamy smooth liquid eyeshadow is actually deceptively lightweight, even though the color spreads on smoothly and evenly.

• 01 Brise Azure – turquoise blue

• 03 Or Farniente – champagne gold

• 04 Bronze Rivage – copper bronze

• 05 Mocha Swing – taupe brown

Lancome Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner (Limited Edition) ($27.00)

The Le Stylo waterproof eyeliner will come in four completely new different summery colors, each with a blender tool on one end. The Le Stylo is an auto pencil that deposits rich smooth color in clean lines with each application.

The new shades will add in those limited edition summer metallic colors that we all really want to the vast number of shades offered by Lancôme currently. The eyeliner is long lasting and clean, providing a variety of options for those artistically minded MUAs to perform magic with.

• 01 Bronze Folie – light copper

• 06 Tempo Mediterraneen – deep ocean blue

• 07 Reflet Cobalt – cobalt blue

• 08 Bruns Frivole – metallic brown

Lancome Vernis in Love (Limited Edition) ($15.50)

The nail polish for Lancome’s Summer Swing 2017 collection introduces four new shades. The finish on the polish has a high shine thanks to the inclusion of White Mica Lamellas, which reflect natural light.

The formula includes a complex of multi polymers that creates a film for the nail color and works like a top coat, protecting the color and keeping the polish looking fresh. The application is designed to be easy and lasting based on not only the formula, but also the brush.

• 103 L’Espirit Libre – metallic azure blue

• 203 L’Echappee Belle – metallic green

• 303 Reflet D’Argent – silver-bronze shimmer

Photos courtesy of Lancome