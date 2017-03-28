Laura Mercier J’adore le Soleil 2017 Makeup Collection

Laura Mercier’s J’adore le Soleil 2017 makeup collection is a sunny, summery line of makeup products designed to show off the fun in the sun vibe, which are scheduled to hit Laura Mercier’s website, as well as Nordstrom, Selfridges, Sephora, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus in May 2017. Even the name J’adore le Soleil, which translates to “I Love Sunshine,” has an upbeat tone to it.

The capsule collection features a few different products designed to mimic the effects of great summer on your skin and more – bronzer, cool looing liquid lipstick, highlighter and a veil powder. The fun and ‘outside the norm’ packaging is worth noting as well. Each of the compacts is a chic, metalized compact that still manages to maintain a simplistic design, while the lipsticks come inside clear, leopard printed tubes that show off the color inside.

Take a look at the summery Laura Mercier collection below and see if it makes you want to say “I Love Sunshine” as well!

Laura Mercier Soleil Matte Veil Crème ($40.00)

The Matte Veil Crème comes in a shade advertised as being ‘universally flattering’, so there are not additional shade options. Though this remains to be seen, the formula is interesting, as this is a creamy bronzer that comes in a compact. The formula is touted as being weightless but rich, designed to literally melt into flawlessness in contact with your skin. The goal with any bronzer is to mimic a naturally occurring sun-kissed glow.

Laura Mercier Soleil Matte Veil Powder ($40.00)

The Soleil Matte Veil Powder is a warm toned bronzer designed to be swept across the skin for a natural looking sun-kissed appearance. The matte veil powder sits lightly on the skin and stays there without drying out or caking up for a long-lasting mattifying effect and a comfortable, fresh appearance. One of my favorite things about compacts is when a design is pressed into them, while in the bronzing powder surface is “J’adore Le Soleil” in the signature script for Laura Mercier.

Laura Mercier Sunrise Highlighter Crayon ($38.00)

The Sunrise Highlighter Crayon will make sculpting and highlighting your features a million times easier. The creamy crayon glides effortlessly over skin with pearlescent light reflectors to easily put the highlight exactly where you want it. Recommendations include using the highlighter to illuminate the light catching high points of your face, shoulders, and to accentuate your décolleté.

Laura Mercier Sunset Bronzing Crayon ($38.00)

The Bronzing Crayon is designed to help carve out your face by providing depth and accentuating angles. The Bronzing and Highlighting crayons are the summery versions of contouring tools, and will layer and blend perfectly to help you achieve the look you want.

Laura Mercier Lacquer Up Acrylick Lip Varnish ($28.00)

These are the aforementioned lipsticks in the fun leopard printed tubes that show off the color packed inside the tube. The liquid lipstick features a smooth comforting formula with incredible color potency and a smooth (non tacky) feel.

• Bronzed

• Desire

• Heat

• Risque

• Seductive

• Soleil

