Laura Mercier’s Joie de Vivre spring 2017 makeup collection is all about boosting the natural color in your skin for a healthy and youthful glow. The colors in this collection are fresh, adding to the existing options in a vibrant new way that is quoted as bringing “pure natural pleasure” to the palettes. The products can be purchased from Laura Mercier’s website, as well as Nordstrom, Selfridges, Sephora, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

Laura Mercier is well known for her ability to create a flawless face with her products and techniques. Her abilities and skills are well noted as she has a great number of celebrity clientele. Her products are high quality and easy to apply. Check out the new additions in the Laura Mercier Joie de Vivre spring 2017 makeup collection below.

Laura Mercier Windflush Colour Powder for Cheeks & Eyes ($40.00)

This dual use powder is a soft and universally flattering light, sheer peach shade that will add just the right touch of color to both cheeks and eyes. The powder palette features the words Joie de Vivre in a matching shade printed on the outside of the compact. The sheer tint works as a natural enhancement – it looks natural but boosts the healthy appearance of your skin.

Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour ($28.00)

This lipstick is a lipstick lover’s dream – it is moisturizing and has a satin matte finish that is long wearing. The texture is smooth, creamy and velvety all at once! The color is buildable providing a fair amount of color to full coverage in three new and beautiful shades. The colors are richly pigmented and feature mango butter as a moisturizer with special powders that mattify the appearance of the lipstick. The long wear is exactly what you could want from a lipstick – no fading, no flaking.

• Happy

• Joy

• Smile

Laura Mercier Lip Pencil ($25.00)

Laura Mercier’s lip pencil is provided in three new shades thanks to the Joi de Vivre collection. The new shades are designed for definition and when applied will enhance the shape of your lips with a perfect line that can be smudged and blended out. The colors are rich and the formula is smooth and perfectly balanced between firm and soft to allow for a fine line and a blended line when needed.

• Cassis

• Grenadine

• Punch

Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner ($25.00)

The new color introduced for the cake eyeliner is Blue Marine and it works flawlessly. The color is true and stays throughout the day without fading. Thanks to the formula, the definition is clean and clear with each smooth application and it holds that definition throughout the day.

Laura Mercier Extra Lash Sculpting Mascara ($26.00)

In Black Onyx, the sculpting mascara is perfectly formulated to enhance and sculpt lashes. The formula immediately volumizes eyelashes in a clump-free, even application. The overall effect is amazing and done with quick and easy application.

Photos courtesy of Laura Mercier