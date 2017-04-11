The Lorac Pirates of the Caribbean makeup collection for summer 2017 is everything a fan of the movie franchise could ask for. The colors are vibrant in a beautiful palette themed for Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales. The collection will be available everywhere (online at Nordstrom and Ulta) in time for the movie release so you can go with your favorite colors from the palette, which is pretty amazing.

The Lorac Pirates of the Caribbean collection overall contains two new palettes and a set of shimmering lipstick duos that include a shiny lip-gloss on one end. The design of the packaging is great and cohesive, even more than most collections usually are as the shades and names and theme match the movie as well.

Lorac Pirates of the Caribbean Eyeshadow Palette ($52.00)

The eyeshadow palette is BEAUTIFUL!! The packaging is amazing, showing an endless starry sky full of constellations with the infamous compass that doesn’t point north on the top. The insignia for Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, and Lorac is designed to fit in with the flow of the design without taking away from it in any way.

The palette opens up to reveal 18 completely different PRO-formula eyeshadows in a full bevvy of colors and it even includes an eyeliner. The eyeliner is a mini Front of the Line Pro Eye Pencil in Black.

Some of the names inside the palette are so perfectly on theme like Black Pearl and Tell No Tales. The starry sky design continues inside the palette, with a large mirror also taking up space on the top and a hidden compartment in the bottom.

• First Line: Ghostly, Starry Night, Compass, Aargh, Black Pearl, Yo Ho

• Second Line: Bones, Silvermist, Treasure, Tell No Tales, Shiver Me, Cursed

• Third Line: Matte-Y, Lost at Sea, Pirate’s Chest, Sea Haze, Menace, Silent Mary

Lorac Pirates of the Caribbean Cheek Palette ($30.00)

The Cheek Palette features new shades for cheeks in Color Source Buildable Blush and also has Light Source Illuminating Highlighters. Remember the secret compartment in the eyeshadow palette? It is designed so that when you purchase the Cheek Palette, you can slide it in and keep them both neatly together.

Besides the cleverness of the hidden treasure option, the Cheek Palette is actually designed to provide natural rosy tints to cheeks and believable highlight to your face as well.

• Highlighters: Fortune, Destined, Star Reader

• Blush: Lost Soul, Caribbean, Bold Spirit

Lorac Pirates of the Caribbean Dual-Ended Lip ($26.00)

Each of these Lip Cream Duos will feature a bold lipstick color that has a creamy finish, but on the other end of the duo is a nearly holographic lip-gloss in a matching shade. The colors offered are varied so there is an option for every comfort level, but they all honestly look intriguing.

The shades range from bold in your face shades like Ahoy Matey, a stunning ocean blue colored lip cream duo to more natural shades like Me Hearties.

• Trident

• Me Hearties

• Sparrow

• Risk It All

• Barboss-y

• Ahoy Matey

Photos courtesy of Lorac Cosmetics