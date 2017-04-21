The L’Oreal Paris Infallible Paints collection for summer 2017 is the visual definition of vivid and striking. Everything in the collection is a dream for any makeup lover who dreams and wishes to create mesmerizing looks with bright bold unmissable color. The pigments are highly concentrated and impossible to miss across all skin tones. Every single shade speaks loudly regardless of finish. Each product comes in a variety of shades that can appeal to nearly any makeup look.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Blush Paint Stick

Chubby blush sticks are amazing and the bright shades have a serious effect on any look. Each of the three shades creates a lifted, fresher and younger appearance to skin that is easy to apply thanks to the stick. The formula is sheer, comfortably light and buildable.

• Fuchsia Warhol

• Tangerine Mondrian

• Pink Picasso

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Paint

The liquid eye shadow paints are blendable to create custom colors and buildable to increase the vibrancy of each look. The shades are long wear for all-day and all-night eye looks that will certainly garner attention. Each shade is as brightly and heavily pigmented for noticeable high impact color as everything else in the collection.

• 102 Irresistible Rose

• 104 Unstoppable Teal

• 201 Golden Eye

• 202 Keep On Khaki

• 203 Iconic Silver

• 204 Infinite Blue

• 301 Pure Purple

• 302 Immortal Black

• 303 Breathtaking Brown

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Crayon

With 9 shades to choose from the infallible paints gel crayons are ultra rich and smooth, not to mention bright, matching intense colored caps. Names like Violet Va-Va-Voom and I’ve Got the Blues are sure to show up beautifully on the darkest tones of skin and can contrast beautifully with most eye looks.

Of course, L’Oreal will offer the most pigmented and sought after eyeliner in a deep shade called Back to Black. The gel crayons are perfectly formulated to line the eyes, frame or create art on the eyelids and create the infamous smoky eye as well as a classic, clean winged look.

• 01 Back To Black

• 02 Grey Fever

• 03 Browny Crush

• 04 Taupe Of The World

• 05 Super Cooper

• 08 Rest In Kaki

• 10 I’ve Got The Blues

• 11 Violet Va-Va-Voum

• 13 Uptown Beige

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint Lacquer

The Infallible Paint Lip Lacquer offers a wet look thanks to the intense color and high gloss shine. The formula is hydrating without the uncomfortable sticky feeling that many high shine lipsticks create. The color is very full, applying vividly with less product needed. The range of colors is beautiful, and the lips can be outlined with the tip of the applicator and filled with the angled portion.

• 101 Gone With the Nude

• 102 Darling Pink

• 103 Fuchsia Wars

• 105 Red Fiction

• 107 Dark River

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint Matte

The matte lipsticks are bold and smooth showing off the color without the shine. The long wear on the intense color is just what nearly everyone is looking for. The applicator is brilliantly designed for even coverage with a single swipe to deposit ideal amounts of the pigment-saturated formula to lips. The colors are more than high impact, but incredibly comfortable as well.

• 201 Hollywood Beige

• 202 King Pink

• 203 Tangerine Vertigo

• 204 Red Actually

• 205 Apocalypse Red

• 207 Wuthering Purple

