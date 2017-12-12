Perfumes & Makeup

Love Beauty & Planet: New Drugstore Eco-Friendly Brand

More fashion and beauty companies are embracing the eco-friendly and sustainable standards in their production processes. Every single action counts when it comes to making the planet a better place to live. Thankfully, the industry is getting more diverse, and people are understanding the need of using this type of products.

You will be glad to hear the latest news from Unilever. This is a renowned company known for their work with Simple, Dove and Pond’s. Starting from January 2018, they will launch a new sustainable and vegan brand named Love Beauty and Planet. Unilever worked on this project for almost a year and the company is more than happy to introduce a collection of drugstore body and hair care items available to everyone.

Love Beauty and Planet’s first line will feature body and hair products. It is divided into six collections, offering all the essentials that you need. The brand will offer 18 new hair products and 8 body products. There are products for dry skin or hair, detoxifying shampoos, body washes, conditioners, body scrubs and more.

“Today’s consumer is extremely discerning in what she expects from a beauty brand; not only in terms of efficacy but in terms of sustainability, eco-friendliness and a certain ‘naturalness. We really felt like there was an opportunity to speak to that consumer who was raising her hand, to not only give love to her beauty but also give love back to the planet. We believe as a brand that we have a responsibility to the planet and we’re really honest about the fact that we’re at the beginning of a journey. We realized there were a lot of little acts that we could take in terms of the sustainability of our product that could add up to a bigger impact.”- says the Global Marketing Director of the brand, Molly Landman.

All the fragrances, ingredients and the packaging are eco-friendly. The brand made sure to include a 100% recycled plastic. The fragrances are divided into six families including Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower, Shea Butter & Sandalwood, Tea Tree & Vetiver, Murumuru Butter & Rose, Coconut & Ylang Ylang and Argan Oil & Lavender. For these scents, Unilever collaborated with Givaudan, which are committed to extracting them from responsible sources. Another great thing to hear is their new hair-rinsing formula that reduces the time of washing your hair. That way you save water and spend less time in the shower.

The whole line is very affordable, with products starting from $3 to $9. This is probably the first drugstore brand that sells sustainable and vegan products at such a low price. Love Beauty and Planet is a game-changing company that will make our lives better.

