Makeup collections are about art and artistic expression, and the MAC All Eyes on MAC spring 2017 makeup collection is about designing clever new looks with incredible palettes for the windows to the soul. The focus is on eyes with these palettes and in no small way. These palettes are inspired by incredible colors that are bright and rich and even sparkle when necessary. The collection is available starting from March 2nd online at MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s.

According to MAC, “creating your own bespoke eyes has never been easier.” All of the Eyeshadow x 9 palettes are designed to be pocket sized for portability and use on the go. Though all of the colors are not the usually sought after pinks and yellows of spring, there are vibrant springtime shades available in this collection.

MAC Eyeshadow x 15: In the Flesh ($65.00) (Limited Edition)

The largest of the new MAC All Eyes on MAC spring 2017 makeup collection has 15 ultra smooth eyeshadows within the palette, all of which feature MAC’s incredible formulas. The collection has 2 satin finish, 8 matte finish, 4 luster and 2 frost shades in the palette. The colors are very close to being universally applied and can create nearly any look with mostly natural shades.

• Glam Gold – coppery yellow gold (satin)

• Copperfield – peachy beige (satin)

• Elemental – cool wheat nude (matte)

• Nutrelle – muted apricot (matte)

• Rustique – cool pinky beige (matte)

• Naked Lights – light neutral slate (matte)

• Cumulus – dirty grey charcoal (frost)

• Beaded – light golden beige (frost)

• Indiscretion – dirty mauve (lustre)

• Black Factor – dark chocolate (matte)

• Cast Iron – matte charcoal (matte)

• Sandstone – cool grey beige (matte)

• Luxury Cachet – cool pewter (frost)

• Tempting – rich cocoa (lustre)

• Carbon – black (matte)

MAC Eyeshadow x 15: Warm Neutral ($65.00) (Limited Edition)

Another 15-shade eyeshadow palette comes from MAC for spring, this time featuring warm shades of chocolate, beige, coral and more.

• Hey – metallic coral (veluxe pearl)

• Warm Breeze – pastel coral (satin)

• Gingersnap – deep rosy pink (frost)

• Dark Brew – deep chocolate w/ pink pearl(velvet)

• Dance In The Dark – dark brown (matte)

• Brule – soft creamy-beige (satin)

• Vanilla Extract – soft warm yellow beige (frost)

• Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (lustre)

• Amber Lights – peachy-brown with shimmer (frost)

• Saddle – golden orange brown (matte)

• Lemon Tart – metallic gold (veluxe pearl)

• Butterfudge – dirty mocha with gold pearl (satin)

• Creative Copper – frosted gold (lustre)

• Unwind – dirty olive (veluxe pearl)

• Divine Decadence – soft bronze (velvet)

MAC Eyeshadow x 9: Semi Sweet Times ($32.00) (Limited Edition)

Semi Sweet is a palate that is full of rich browns and soft beige and peach tones. The smooth shadows are all matte, perfect for blending and soft, intense looks. This is one of the MAC eyeshadow palettes that can truly be seen as a good option for anyone who wants to use it regardless of skin tone.

• Drawing a Blanc – creamy beige (matte)

• Bamboo – light beige with peach (matte)

• Dance in the Dark – dark brown (matte)

• Outre – mustardy-brown (matte)

• Mocha Minded – chocolate brown (matte)

• Everyone’s Darling – warm wine burgundy (matte)

• Pink Sienna – cool neutral pink (matte)

• Persuade – mid-tone cool grey brown (matte)

• Carbon – intense black (matte)

MAC Eyeshadow x 9: Tropic Cool Times Nine ($32.00) (Limited Edition)

The Tropic Cool shades are 9 colors you see on vacation in the tropics, in postcards and pictures of memories and advertisements. The colors are so strong and vibrant that every look created will be a statement and just a bit more. The finishes are important, including mattes, satins, veluxe pearl ad lustre style fishes.

• Fresh Blade – pale frosted yellow (veluxe pearl)

• Bright-Sided – canary yellow (satin)

• Lemon Rush – bright yellow lime green (matte)

• Lady Grey – soft muted grey-green (satin)

• Neoprene Green – Kelly green with pearl (veluxe pearl)

• She’s a Model – blackened teal with pearl (lustre)

• Liquid Sky – cerulean blue (matte)

• Blue Envy – frosty royal blue (veluxe pearl)

• Grey Horizon – deep blue grey (matte)

MAC Eyeshadow x 9: Solar Glow Times Nine ($32.00) (Limited Edition)

Solar Glow is full of beautiful shades that are full of ‘otherworldly’ appeal for a look unlike others, but easy to manipulate and create with. The looks created with this palette will be outside of the ordinary and intriguing just based off the combination of colors and finishes alone.

• Sugared – light frosty pink (lustre)

• Moon Rock – frosty bright white (veluxe pearl)

• Blackberry – muted burgundy-plum brown (matte)

• Lunar Cycle – frosty muted teal (frost)

• Copper Aura – pastel coral (lustre)

• Quarry – soft muted plum-brown (matte)

• Cosmic – taupe (frost)

• Metalmauve – soft lilac (frost)

• Soot – sool grey (velvet)

MAC Eyeshadow x 9: Red Hot Times Nine ($32.00) (Limited Edition)

The Red Hot palette is full of colors in the red range and on the outskirts covering options from yellow/orange to neutral pinks but to offset them the inclusion of a deep royal blue in a satin finish and a blackened plum are included. There is even a velvet-finished ivory and peach shade included in the palette. Red is a great and seriously undervalued shade for eyes, but MAC will likely change that with this palette.

• Vanilla – peachy-ivory with reflects (velvet)

• Get Closer – muted yellow-orange (satin)

• Frock Talk – blackened cherry (veluxe pearl)

• For Your Pleasure – muted neutral pink (matte)

• Carnal Charm – bright yellow red (matte)

• Fuchsia Fury – mid-tone red pink (satin)

• Bijou – bright blue pink (matte)

• Lover In Me – deep royal blue (satin)

• Shadowy Lady – blackened plum (matte)

MAC Eyeshadow x 9: Amber Times Nine ($32.00) (Limited Edition)

This is the most diverse eyeshadow palette in the collection comprising both neutral shades of beige and brown, and soft peaches and pinks. This is perfect for creating soft, feminine looks, as well as smoldering smokey eye options for party nights.

• Georgia Peach – dirty rose pink (matte)

• Cozy Grey – cool grey (matte)

• Creative Copper – light beige (lustre)

• Cork – muted golden brown (satin)

• Ricepaper – peachy gold with shimmer (frost)

• Kitties – pale bronze (frost)

• Aromatic – matte brown (matte)

• Don’t Tell – sparkly brown (lustre)

• Pepper Please – sparkly bronze copper brown

MAC Eyeshadow x 9: Burgundy Times Nine ($32.00) (Limited Edition)

For creating femme fatale looks, the MAC All Eyes on MAC spring 2017 makeup collection offers this palette of burgundies that also features brownish gold and copper shades for creating a beautiful contrast with the plum, mauve and burgundy tones.

• #Noir – deep black brown with gold pearls (velvet)

• Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (lustre)

• Quarry – soft muted plum brown (matte)

• Antiqued – ash brown with bronze (veluxe pearl)

• Star Violet – pinky brown plum (veluxe pearl)

• Haux – soft muted rosy brown (satin)

• Embark – intense reddish brown (matte)

• Sketch – burgundy with red shimmer (velvet)

• Poppyseed – mid-tone mauvey nude (satin)

MAC Makeup Brushes

And, of course, you need professional makeup brushes to apply all those beautiful colors included in these MAC eyeshadow palettes, hence come these two makeup brushes!

• 212 Flat Definer Brush – flat shaped brush to define eyes

• 287 Duo Fibre Eye Shadow Brush – rounded, double-chiseled paddle-shaped brush

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics