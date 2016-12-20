Caitlyn Jenner is a big makeup lover, especially when it comes to MAC Cosmetics. MAC also loves Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup style, and to officially sew up their love for each other, the brand decided to tap her for creating a new makeup line – the MAC x Caitlyn Jenner spring 2017 makeup collection, which is about to launch internationally on January 3rd 2017 (exclusively online on maccosmetics.com, so get ready to act fast!).

Caitlyn Jenner has actually already collaborated with MAC earlier this year, releasing the so-called limited edition Finally Free lipstick, which was an instant sellout. With the MAC x Caitlyn Jenner spring 2017 makeup collection being so anticipated and full of must-have makeup essentials one can wear all spring and summer long, we expect a similar success to be replicated, if not outdone, for sure.

Like her first collaboration with MAC, this MAC x Caitlyn Jenner spring 2017 collection is continuing its mission to serve and help the diverse and various issues many transgender communities face all over the world, with its proceeds going to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative.

Here is what you can find in the collection!

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Mineralize Skinfinish (€31.00)

After spring comes summer, and whenever summer begins, the sun-touched look becomes an absolute must. This bronzing powder will give you the right amount of glamour to show off your best holiday-ready appeal!

• Compassion – cool brown

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Powder Blush Duo (€30.00)

Jenner’s Powder Blush Duo is basically perfect for any skin tone, from the lightest to the darkest, so you definitely want to invest in one!

• Buddy – mid-tone peach/ bronze

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Cremesheen Glass (€21.00)

Lip-glosses are slowly coming back as one of the upcoming year’s most fashionable makeup items, with nude and glittery colors being absolute must-haves. Jenner’s lip-glosses come in three lust-worthy shades, which are:

• Beautifully Bare – mid-tone beige

• Kindness – gold

• Tolerance – mid-tone purple

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Lipstick (€19.50)

Jenner’s new array of lipstick colors retails for €19,50 each, and features both soft, delicate shades and a bright magenta that is just perfect for springtime.

• Authentic Red – deep red (Cremesheen)

• Rockit! – mid-tone beige (Cremesheen)

• Understanding – hot red (Cremesheen) (Online Exclusive)

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Lip Pencil (€16.50)

Of course, wherever there is a lipstick, there is a lip pencil, too. The MAC x Caitlyn Jenner lip pencils will fulfill any desire for nude-toned lip makeup.

• Whirl – dirty rose

• Soar – mid-tone pinkish

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Eyeshadow (€18.00)

Following a similar color palette, Caitlyn Jenner’s eyeshadows feature nude and rich plum hues, too, which are not only long lasting, but also easy to apply for a smooth finish.

• Worthy – rich plum (Velvet)

• Malibu Bronze – ash brown with bronze (Veluxe Pearl)

• Glowing Gold – metallic gold (Veluxe Pearl)

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Eye Kohl (€16.50)

Intense and dipped into a vivid shade, Jenner’s eye pencil will complement any makeup look, adding an extra sensual touch to your smokey eyes.

• Teddy – intense bronze

MAC x Caitlyn Jenner Faux Lashes (€12.50)

Everyone should wear faux eyelashes (at least) every once in a while, and Jenner’s fauxies manage to combine affordability with glamour!

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics