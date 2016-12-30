Not breaking favorite traditions, MAC Cosmetics introduces the new MAC Chinese New Year 2017 makeup collection that comes to celebrate one of the greatest eastern holidays through luscious bold colors. You’ll be able to get your hands on these iconic products that are available in a limited edition packaging already in the beginning of January, exclusively from MAC Cosmetics’ online store.

While a major part of the world is getting ready to wave goodbye to 2016 and welcome the new year in just a day, the eastern traditions slightly differ. Also known as the “Spring Festival”, the Chinese New Year 2017 will be grandiosely celebrated between 21 January and 20 February, with 28 January marking the first day of the year of the rooster.

To join the grand Chinese celebration, MAC Cosmetics relaunches some of its cult classic makeup products from its permanent collection, yet revamped with a dramatic packaging conveying the colorful and vibrant spirit of the Spring Festival. Below is what the MAC Chinese New Year 2017 makeup collection comprises:

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Lipstick

Let’s confess that MAC lipsticks are always the most sought-after products in any new MAC makeup line, and so are they in this collection. These shades of red are all permanent, highly successful colors that now come in a dramatic packaging you definitely don’t want to miss!

⦁ Peach Blossom – frosted cool nude (Cremesheen)

⦁ Dangerous – orangey-red matte (Retro Matte)

⦁ Russian Red – intense bluish-red (Matte)

MAC Year of the Rooster Eye Shadow x 9

Soft beige, ivory, grey, pink and lilac tones define the year of the rooster beauty wise according to MAC Cosmetics, which decided to include 9 easy-to-wear and universally flattering colors in its eyeshadow palette. Mix and match them to bring your coolest makeup fantasies to life and show off your artistic personality!

⦁ Mulch – red-brown with bronze pearl (Velvet)

⦁ Honey Lush – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)

⦁ Wedge – soft muted beige-taupe (Matte)

⦁ Print – muted grey with shimmer (Satin)

⦁ Idol Eyes – silvered violet with gold (Lustre)

⦁ Copperplate – muted mid-tone grey (Matte)

⦁ Girlie – rosy-pink with subtle shimmer (Satin)

⦁ Shale – mauve-plum with subtle shimmer (Satin)

⦁ Sweet Lust – pinky-rose (Lustre)

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Eye Brows

To help you give definition to your eyebrows while keeping it natural, MAC presents its top selling brow pencil in two colors, which are:

⦁ Lingering – soft taupe-brown

⦁ Brunette – grey-brow

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Penultimate Liner

Available in Rapidblack, true black color, this liquid eyeliner will add depth and drama to your party eye looks.

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Prep + Prime Natural Radiance

This gel lotion struggles against skin redness, evening out your skin tone and boosting radiance in a minute.

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Powder Blush

Last but not least, the collection also includes two blush tones in gentle pinks that come to kiss your cheeks with a healthy glow.

⦁ Fleur Power – soft bright pinkish-coral (Satin)

⦁ Dame – sophisticated blue-pink (Satin)

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics