MAC Cosmetics Is Teaming Up with 10 of Your Favorite Beauty Bloggers on a New Makeup Line

MAC Cosmetics is making an interesting collaboration with 10 popular beauty bloggers from around the world in their latest offerings to makeup artists and makeup lovers. These are well-known bloggers in their area and have a complement of tutorials, looks and advice to help out MAC Cosmetics fans and brand loyalists alike. Perhaps MAC is looking to make it the impression that they are in tune with their audience and amusingly it is not a miss at all.

People are eating up the innovation of this collaboration, the inclusion of their own faves and acknowledgement of the people they chose. If you are curious, or have not yet gotten the full list of the 10 beauty bloggers who will be working with MAC Cosmetics, they are The beauty editor of Vogue Brasil, Vic Ceridono; Canadian Samantha Ravndahl, who is an Instagram famous blogger; the beauty director of UK Glamour, Alessandra Steinherr; UK based Fleur De Force, Gabriel Zamora, Laura Lee, Australian Nikkia Joy, German Caroline Daur, French blogger Enjoy Phoenix, and Israel’s The Real Fouz.

The idea that multiple beauty perspectives will be addressed and acknowledged is a great thing, and each of the chosen people will be creating their own lipstick with MAC that will be launched worldwide in early April 2017. With influential bloggers representing the U.S., Israel, Germany, France, Brazil, Australia, Canada and the UK, there should be a lot of different ideas being exchanged and variations in the shades of lipstick based on what is popular wherever each blogger is from.

Unfortunately, for all of the cool and innovative amazingness that this new type of collaboration offers, there are still glaringly obvious downfalls. The range of skin tones represented is lacking, the styles are lacking and the influencers, though there were only 10 slots, seem to have been chosen amongst similar criteria. For those of us who are darker, we are just out of luck on representation, though if we choose to ignore it, we will have the option to buy the pretty lipsticks being co-created between the bloggers and MAC.

We hope the collection isn’t about 10 more lipstick options created without our skin tones in mind, since darker skin tones – and no I don’t mean olive or medium tan – makeup is a significant portion of the color spectrum we have always been woefully misrepresented. Many makeup artists come unprepared with certain shades to properly blend or even create custom colors for us. Let us hope any future collaborations can address this issue.

In the meantime, yes, the concept of working with bloggers from several places around the world, representing slightly different versions of the current standard of beauty is a cool way for a large, global makeup company to reach out to their clientele.

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics, @carodaur