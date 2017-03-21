MAC Cosmetics Releases 5 More Lip Kits In Darker Shades

MAC Cosmetics is making some pretty good deals again, releasing 5 more lip kits at MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s just in time for spring! News that MAC Cosmetics was about to launch its own lip kits, following in the footsteps of various beauty brands such as Kylie Jenner’s and Urban Decay, broke the headlines back in January, officially getting the year off to a good start.

MAC Cosmetics’ first lip kit range was composed of its highly popular OG nude lip liners and lipsticks and, retailing each kit at $29, was of course an instant success. The bargains are back now with five different MAC lip kits in shades that are less nude and soft, but rather more sultry and gothic-chic this time around.

Available only for a very limited period of time, from March 23rd to 27th (so it is basically one lip kit per day), MAC Cosmetics’ new lip kits retail at $29 each, too, and are available for purchase both at MAC’s brick-and-mortar and online stores, as well as at Macy’s and Nordstrom. With MAC being synonymous with high quality and with the new shades being perfectly in tune with this summer’s gothic/grunge-inspired beauty and fashion trends, we recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on one or more of these lip kits!

Now, let’s take a closer look at the 5 different shades.

MAC Cosmetics Film Noir Lipstick/ Chestnut Lip Pencil

This duo is perfect for all those Nineties lovers who use Beverly Hills 90210 beauties as their fashion role models, as its shade could be regarded as a sort of reddish brown that not only is bold and matte, but also mysteriously sensual. The bravest ones could just apply the lip pencil, like a true Nineties diva!

MAC Cosmetics Instigator Lipstick/ Cyberworld Lip Pencil

Dark yet vibrant, this cybernetic shade of purple is the perfect combination between grunge-inspired vibes and gothic-chic aesthetics, and will very likely sell out within minutes.

MAC Cosmetics Smoked Purple Lipstick/ Nightmoth Lip Pencil

If you liked the previous color but are looking for something less vibrant and more matte, MAC’s smoked purple lipstick will be the right choice, for sure. With the lipstick being so dark, here the lip pencil is even more essential to apply for a smooth and even color deposit!

MAC Cosmetics Media Lipstick/ Vino Lip Pencil

MAC Cosmetics’ Media and Vino lip kit is once again Nineties-inspired, yet infused with a more softly glamorous accent that is irresistible to say the least. Like Instigator, it will very likely sell out within minutes, also because Vino is one of MAC Cosmetics’ must-haves and is currently sold out on the website.

MAC Cosmetics Sin Lipstick/ Burgundy Lip Pencil

Last but not least, here is one of the trendiest colors of the year translated to a lip kit, i.e. burgundy. If you want to invest in something high-quality to wear all year round, MAC’s Sin lip kit is definitely the best deal!

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics