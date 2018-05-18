MAC Drops “Oh Sweetie” Lip Gloss Collection

It’s officially time to forget about matte lips and completely surrender to this trend. With the warm weather came bright lip colors in the form of glosses. Although MAC is one of the brands that first joined the madness with several gloss releases, they are now dropping a whole collection of them. Stay tuned, because you’ll want to know more.



The Oh Sweetie line features 15 cute shades, each one of them carries a reference to some type of dessert. This is officially the sweetest makeup release ever! The lip glosses smell, taste and even feel like you have an actual sweet treat on your lips. All of the colors are fierce, fun and eye-catching. There are several unusual shades that only the boldest would dare to rock.

According to the press release the formula is “whipped for mousse-like texture” and the lip glosses are described as “funfetti-bright, frosted opaque hues for lips”. The effect is very much like a frosting to your pout, so no wonder that all of the shades were inspired by desserts. Wild Berry Frosting is the coolest blue color you’ve ever seen! Another impressive shade is Key Lime Truffle, a vibrant shimmery green tone. The line also offers a range of pink shades starting from the soft baby pink Sugar Cookies, to the bold fuchsia Raspberry Pavlova.

MAC tapped the popular influencer Caro Daur to front their Oh Sweetie collection. Caroline is a young German fashionista that has collaborated with the brand on a previous occasion. She created her perfect nude lipstick for MAC and is now rocking a whole line of lip glosses. Caro’s favorite shades are Panna Cotta and Death by Chocolate. Who wouldn’t love some extra sweet treats on their lips? The best thing is that you don’t have to cheat on your diet because these delicious glosses bring zero calories to your meal plan.

MAC’s Global Senior Makeup Artist Dominic Skinner teased the Oh Sweetie glosses several times. Dominic recently explained that he used these goodies during the last fashion week. Skinner also shared swatches of every shade on Instagram with the caption: “They not just look like the #SweetTreats but they smell and taste like them too!!”. We’re already hooked. The colorful line of lip glosses will drop on June 11 at maccosmetics.com, as well as in select stores and retailers on June 14. They will retail for $17 per piece.