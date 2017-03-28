MAC Extra Dimension Extensions Summer 2017

MAC Cosmetics is adding new permanent shades of Extra Dimension Blush and Extra Dimension Skinfinish to its lineup! The MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish has been around in limited edition versions for a while, even included in the MAC x Mariah Carey collection. The new shades will be available online on MACCosmetics.com and in MAC Cosmetics stores, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue on April 6th 2017.

Skinfinish is an amazing product that really does highlight skin perfectly, making it appear to glow beautifully from within with a light application while giving skin a clear, smooth appearance. The new permanent status of the Skinfinish and Blush shades will prove highly beneficial especially since some of the best light reflecting shades and fan favorites (like Oh, Darling) are back permanently and a lot of MUAs and makeup lovers are happily prepping for the day the products officially go on sale.

The MAC Extra Dimensions extensions for summer 2017 are all about adding two products to the permanent offerings in multiple shades, and the collection also includes the perfect brush for each now-permanent product. The very specific formulations are designed to blend seamlessly smooth into skin so that wearing them is all about enhancement. The return of the bestselling shades is one of the better releases from MAC recently. Let’s take a look!

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($33.00)

All three Extra Dimension Skinfinish shades are going to be permanent options that offer a stunning shimmer and flawless appearance for you skin. The shades have fun names like Oh, Darling. The liquid-powder formula is good on all skin types and offers 10 hours of prismatic, nearly luminescent wear. The glow is natural enough not to appear shocking, but provides a youthful, awake glow that really helps to highlight your face perfectly.

• Oh, Darling – metallic gold

• Glow With It – soft peachy nude with multi-dimensional shimmer

• Superb – patina bronze

MAC Extra Dimension Blush ($28.00)

MAC is adding 10 shades of the Extra Dimension Blush to their permanent offerings. This is amazing as the colors range from a muted blue fuchsia to a pink tinted champagne color. With so many different shades, it should be easy to find more than one to complement the look you could be going for. Names like Hushed Tone, Sweets for My Sweet and Fairly Precious are odd descriptors that still seem to fit the shades beautifully, while still managing to be fun to say.

• Into the Pink – soft pastel pink

• Sweets for My Sweet – mid-tone yellow pink

• Rosy Cheeks – mid-tone muted blue fuchsia

• Hushed Tone – neutralized pink peach

• Just a Pinch – apricot

• Cheeky Bits – mid-tone pinky coral

• Wrapped Candy – plum

• Fairly Precious – light pinky champagne

• Telling Glow – bright coral

• Hard to Get – warm burgundy brown

MAC Makeup Brush

MAC is offering two different makeup brushes to the permanent lineup – one all over face brush and another specifically for your cheeks. This should be obvious but one – the Split Fibre Face brush is perfect for use with the Extra Dimension Skinfinish compact, and the other – the Split Fibre Cheek brush is ideal for use with the Extra Dimension blush.

• 127 Split Fibre Face ($35.00)

• 128 Split Fibre Cheek ($35.00)

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics