MAC Future Forward Spring 2017 Makeup Collaboration With Justine Skye, Dua Lipa and Lee Hi

MAC Cosmetics just teamed up with three up and coming musicians for three new incredible makeup products in the MAC Future Forward spring 2017 makeup collection that also happen to have some of the coolest packaging produced by the major makeup brand and that you can get from MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s.

Brooklyn’s own Hip Hop and R&B singer Justine Skye, London’s British pop singer, Dua Lipa and Seoul Korea’s award winning K pop up and comer Lee Hi all created their own MAC product in the MAC Future Forward spring 2017 makeup collection, something that gives them each an option they desperately wanted that happens to be something we all want in our makeup bags as well.

Dua Lupa gave us a clear lip-gloss priced at $21 and packed with sparkle, something many have been wanting for the last decade. Justine Skye gave us an iridescent violet/pink toned highlighter ($27) that has an otherworldly beauty to it and can double as an eyeshadow. Lee Hi created a matte lipstick in a deep shade of red ($17).

These are exciting editions to the MAC Future Forward spring 2017 campaign, which is decidedly up and coming musician centric as previous collaborative options included Lion Babe, Tinashe, Dej Loaf and Halsey. Dua Lupa gave us a peek at her thought and design process and it all makes sense! She honestly echoed what a lot of lip-gloss lovers say all the time, while happily finding a solution for herself and us. Thoughtfully she expressed to fans her intentions with the creation were to fill a need that she saw in her own makeup bag.

“I absolutely love lip glosses,” she said, “but I don’t like lip glosses that are sticky. With the Cremesheen formula, I was able to create a gloss I really liked, that was comfortable and fun to wear. I normally prefer to keep lips clear and glossy, and the addition of glitter gives just the right amount of spark.”

On the other hand, Justin Skye revealed: “I knew I wanted to do the Iridescent powder because I love shiny things. I chose purple because that’s my signature shade and my hair has been purple since I was 16. My favorite part of the process was testing the product myself and seeing people’s reactions.”

She even mentions her love of a well-shaped brow, so we know where else to dab a touch of her highlighter as well. We can all agree on some level with Justine Sky when she mentioned her love of the current brow trend.

Lee Hi, however, as a rising K pop name is pushing a different beauty aspect. In Korea a different standard is set for makeup, and Lee Hi feels that the best part about it is the “‘no makeup’ makeup and most of the care is spent on skin.” That being said the richly designed red matte lipstick was a personal preference for Lee Hi, and who really would be surprised? Everyone loves a red lip after all.

There are plenty of options coming from the MAC Future Forward spring 2017 makeup collection, I’m sure, but each release is as interesting if not more than the last. The unique touches provided by each are phenomenal and fill a need, even if it is a niche need that so many people desperately want to be filled.

The packaging is amazing, which may be one of the first times many will struggle with unboxing and disposing of the actual outer packaging because it is so fun and cool to see, each showing off a prismatic element of its own.

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics