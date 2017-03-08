MAC Great Brows Spring 2017 Brow Products

MAC is offering the tools for perfect, well-sculpted brows and excitement is mounting. The new MAC brow products come in three different options with the MAC Great Brows spring 2017 collection, but it is hard to choose one and not all; I suppose it will really depend on your style and technique when doing your eyebrows. No matter your method, MAC is showing they can help with a collection of brow powders, pencils and liners in shades that work and will give you your best brows, and which you can get from MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s.

MAC Great Brows ($30.00)

This part of the collection is MAC’s new all-in-one brow kit. Included are two natural looking shades in a flattering matte and a highlighter with an incredibly creamy texture. On the side are a mini spoolie and an angled brush so you can always have perfect brows on the go, in a mirrored compact that fits in the palm of your hand. This compact is offered in six different shade combinations to allow for the best blending and most natural look possible.

• Fling – light taupe ash blonde/dark muted greyish taupe/shimmer soft pastel pink

• Cork – light warm blonde/dark dirty blonde/shimmer off white pink

• Taupe – light taupe/dark greyed taupe/shimmer soft creamy beige

• Tapered – mid-tone warm brunette/dark warm brunette/shimmer soft pink beige

• Lingering – light muted brunette/dark muted brunette/shimmer soft peach

• Spike – yellow deep brunette/blackened deep brunette/shimmer peachy gold

MAC Brushstroke Liner ($21.00)

This is the MAC precision brush liquid eyeliner that has everything you could ever want from an eyeliner. The precision tip is tapered and applies the liquid in a bold line that goes and stays where you want it and can be applied in either a thick line or a thin one based on your intention and technique. The formula lasts 24 hours, and the color is deep and smudge-free.

• Brushblack – black

• Brushbrown – brown

MAC Brow Sculpt ($21.00)

The MAC Brow Sculpt is a retractable pencil with a chisel shaped tip on one end and a grooming spoolie brush on the other. If you prefer to pencil in your brow, this is the option you want. The Brow Sculpt pencil will shape and fill your brows in with a natural looking matte color. Because the tip is chisel shaped you can use it flat to fill for a fuller and more natural look or use the sharper end for the well-defined precision of a well arched brow.

The best part about a retractable chisel shaped pencil is that you do not need a sharpener and there is no reason you cannot use it on the go. No broken tips or lack of sharpener can stop you from getting your anticipated brow look.

• Omega – light ash blonde

• Cork – warm blonde

• Fling – taupe blonde

• Taupe – light taupe

• Brun – taupe brown

• Lingering – medium brown

• Spiked – deep brunette

• Stud – deepest black brunette

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics