It is a well-known fact that, during springtime, MAC rejuvenates its collections with always new and thrilling collaborations. After creating a spring 2017 makeup collection with Caitlyn Jenner, MAC decided to tap Canadian singer Kiesza for another spring 2017 capsule collection that is all about empowering and confident makeup looks.

Set to debut in February 2017 at MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, the brand new MAC x Kiesza spring 2017 makeup collection consists of four different items that all embody Kiesza’s signature look, and which will actually complement any outfit all year long.

Each product featured in this collection can transition your makeup of the day look from day to night, as the collection encourages just having fun with makeup whether we are on the dance floor or about to spend a long day at work or the university. The entire collection is about universally flattering nudes, coming in deeper, more intense shades capable of creating drama. Wear the soft nude lipstick during the day, while the rich chocolate liquid lipstick will smoothly take you from day to night!

So, let’s see what is inside the MAC x Kiesza spring 2017 collection!

MAC x Kiesza Vamplify Lip-Gloss (€21.50)

Sensual and mysterious, the MAC x Kiesza Vamplify liquid lipstick will pleasantly surprise you with its long-lasting formula and deep, glamorous color, which is loaded with pigments for a color-boosting outcome.

• Thunder Kiss – deep chocolate

MAC x Kiesza Lipstick (€19.50)

The absolute must-have product of the MAC x Kiesza spring 2017 collection is surely the lipstick, but also the liquid lipstick, with the former featuring Kiesza’s absolute favorite and signature color.

• Dearly Beloved – warm soft brown (Matte)

MAC x Kiesza Big Brow Pencil (€19.00)

To better refine the Kiesza-approved makeup look, MAC is releasing a brow pencil as well, which is the ultimate must-have essential not only for those who love sharing their brow routine on Intagram, but also for anyone who loves flaunting on-fleek brows. It is a sort of chubby version of the regular MAC eyebrow pencil, meaning that more color will be delivered!

• Cork – red head

MAC x Kiesza Liquid Liner (€20.00)

Last but not least, the collection features a rich black liquid liner as well, which won’t disappoint your urge for big, dramatic cat eye looks, or your love for more delicate, Audrey Hepburn-approved lines. You can count on a long-lasting, smudge-proof and flake-proof kind of look, which is always a good thing to get when the days are getting warmer.

• Point Black – true black

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics