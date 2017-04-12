MAC Lipstick & Lip Pencil Duos Are Now Available In Brown Shades

MAC Cosmetics is officially launching a new set of limited edition brown shades for its top-selling MAC lip kits. This time around, there are five luscious brown shades, and they are available for only four days – April 13 through April 17 online at MACCosmetics.com, at MAC locations and in U.S. stores that carry the MAC brand, like Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Nordstrom.

Each MAC lip kit contains a lipstick and lip pencil for a flawless and easy makeup look in a convenient set. This is the second add-on to the lip kits since they were first released in January; the first featured five dark shades and they were available for five days.

The MAC lipstick and lip pencil duos were super popular from the get-go, and since these new brown shades are only up for four days, you can bet they’re going to fly off the shelves. Each lip kit is maintaining its original price of $29 – $6 cheaper than buying the products separately, and you don’t have to worry about matching the shades!

The hard part is done for you, and you can save a bit of cash. The choice seems easy enough there! So without further ado, here are the five new shades for you to obsess over until they are released on Thursday.

MAC Antique Velvet Lipstick with Chestnut Lip Pencil

This duo is classy and surprisingly bold, just like the name sounds. The deep brown lipstick lined with the brown pencil will give you a classically stylish makeup look.

MAC Paramount Lipstick with Mahogany Lip Pencil

The medium shade of red-brown lipstick is the perfect balance to integrate brown lipstick into your everyday makeup style. Lining it with a slightly deeper shade of red-brown will make your lips pop!

MAC Persistence Lipstick with Spice Lip Pencil

For the sweeter side of things, this peachy cinnamon shade is a light brown that goes well with the summery weather. The cinnamon liner takes some of the lightness, so the light contrast will be lovely.

MAC Photo Lipstick with Cork Lip Pencil

The golden brown shade of this lipstick is a richer option for trying out brown lip coloring. From the nearly metallic lipstick you’ll get a lovely sheen that will look great when lined with the gold-brown pencil.

MAC Yash Lipstick with Stripdown Lip Pencil

Finally, this lipstick is the perfect border between nude and brown – two majorly trending lip styles right now. Lining the deep-nude lipstick with the dusty rose colored pencil will give you just enough color contrast to be subtle yet on point.

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics