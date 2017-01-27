You Can Shop MAC Lip Kits Now! MAC Lipstick & Lip Pencil Duos for Spring 2017

MAC Cosmetics lip kits are available in nude for every skin tone! Each lip kit has a lip liner and matching matte lipstick that will help you perfect the nude lip. The nude MAC lipstick and lip pencil duos are already available for purchase online at Nordstrom and Macy’s!

A perfect nude lip will enhance your pout without being too bright or too bold. Creating the perfect framework with the lip liner, which is part one of the MAC Cosmetics lip kit, is filled in by step two to boost the appearance of lips overall. With the nude lip kit you can even enhance your pout by lining slightly out of your normal lip line and still feel and look natural.

A nude lip is perfect for running errands or the red carpet. Once you find the right shade for your MAC lip kit, it is easy to apply a nude lip for a fresh natural look that is completely beautiful. This does not decrease the drama of a look at all, just adds a different type of balance to the look.

Nude lips are a huge trend and have been a huge trend for a while. The red carpet is full of glamourous looks that feature nude lips. The difficulty is always finding a perfect match that is also complementary to an individual skin tone without the aid of a very skilled makeup artist.

With some brands the texture of a nude lipstick, be it matte, satin or shine, can be very uncomfortable. It is a very tough line to toe – the wrong shade can wash you out, or make your lips look ashen. The right shade and formula will make your lips look soft regardless of whether the finish is matte or satin.

The look is designed to be natural, effortless and smooth. If you do not have the right products, this will be impossible to pull off. Unlike other nude lipsticks, the MAC Cosmetics lip kits really do come in realistic shades for a wider variety of skin tones and for that we are all grateful.

MAC Lip Pencil & Lipstick Duo ($29.00) (Limited Edition)

• Velvet Teddy/ Boldly Bare – deep-tone beige (matte) / dirty red-brown (lip pencil)

• Twig/ Half Red – soft muted brownish-pink (satin) / soft burgundy (lip pencil)

• Taupe/ Hover – muted reddish-taupe brown (matte) / rich caramel brown (lip pencil)

• Whirl/ Whirl – dirty rose (matte) / dirty rose (lip pencil)

• Mehr/ Soar – dirty blue-pink (matte) / mid-tone pinkish brown (lip pencil)

• Stone/ Stone – muted greyish taupe brown (matte) / muted greyish taupe brown (lip pencil)

• Honey Love/ Subculture – light beige toned with rose (matte) / underground pink (lip pencil)

By creating the nude MAC lip kits, especially with so many shades considered in the line, this is a much less likely option. The inclusion of the lip liner means precision – we all love precision, that is what makes for the best Instagram posts after all.

The MAC nude lipstick and lip liner found in each kit feature the well loved formulas that keep lips healthy and moisturized even when the lipstick is removed. There is much less guesswork and that takes out a lot of the anxiety we experience with creating noteworthy looks.

Nude lips can still work as a presentation of full on glamour without being too flashy or even too bold. The lip liner creates a good boundary and foundation for the nude matte lipstick in order to create the ideal look.

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics