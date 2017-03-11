MAC x Min Liu Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

The MAC x Min Lui summer 2017 makeup collection is nearly otherworldly beautiful. The artwork alone is as stunning as nearly any other one that MAC Cosmetics has produced. The collection will be available internationally at MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. starting in April 2017, and includes a good number of tools, limited edition options and rich yet bright colors.

The collaboration between the American cosmetics brand and the Chinese designer creates a moderately complex motif full of references to mythology and folklore in the design of the collection as well as the actual palettes. The work of Ms. Min as she is known professionally, combines a lot of the traditions of Southeast Asia into her fashion work. This aesthetic is thoroughly reflected throughout the collection and made all the more beautiful for it.

The packaging is elaborate, but just enough to make it interesting and beautiful, not so much so that the packaging is more beautiful than the product. The tassel feature on many of the products is a lot of fun and really adds another plus to the overall look.

The addition of a moving, soft textured option will aesthetically look great, but I worry about the inevitable spilling of loose powder in a makeup bag sullying the beautiful feature. A quick wash can fix that, and we all hate the loss of a loose pigment or powder spill, but this element is still a lot of fun to consider. So what all is included? Let’s take a quick look.

MAC x Min Liu Pearlmatte Face Powder (Limited Edition)

This is the limited edition part of the collection that is causing all the stir! The stunning wave pressed into the powder is beautiful and the blend of the colors will create the ideal look on nearly any face. First Waves is the name of the palette that combines pink, red, gray-beige and pearl colors.

MAC x Min Liu Cream Colour Base

This color base comes in the color All Year Red, which is a warm and bright red and a great asset as a color corrector.

MAC x Min Liu Eye Shadow x 2 Fortune Duo Lotus

Combining two color shades – Pink (a matte bright pink coloring) and Platinum Shadow (a sparkling silver), this is a dual palette with a great sized mirror in the classic compact.

MAC x Min Liu Fluidline

Coming in Blacktrack, which is a true black color, this is the perfect gel eyeliner for this collection in an adorable pot with a black matte lid and the logo on the see-through bottom.

MAC x Min Liu Lipglass

Boasting the signature nourishing formula from MAC that makes their lipglass so popular, the lipglass in the MAC x Min Lui summer 2017 makeup collection is available in two bright shades.

• Fortune Red – warm bright red

• Peach Blossom Pink – pink

MAC x Min Liu Lipstick

The iconic MAC lipstick is available in two shades in this collection, one of which is Dynasty Red, a vibrant, warm red and a stunning matte pink called Peach Blossom Pink.

MAC x Min Liu Makeup Bag

The sleek black makeup bag features the tassel on the zipper closure, done in all black with the exception of the logo for the collection – Min Liu for MAC, featuring the designer’s signature of for MAC.

MAC x Min Liu Brush Bag

The brush bag includes three makeup brushes – a synthetic fluffy eye brush, a small angle brush for shadows, and a super soft fluffy powder and blush brush with an all black brush roll with Min Liu’s signature over the MAC logo embroidered in red.

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics