MAC Next To Nothing Spring/ Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

MAC Cosmetics is launching the Next to Nothing 2017 makeup collection in April online at MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, and those makeup lovers with lighter skin tones are incredibly excited. The collection sounds small, including the MAC Next to Nothing Face Colour and MAC Next to Nothing Pressed Powder, but each product has nine different tones represented in it.

It is important to note that these are not foundation options, but a low-pigment-load product that creates a more ‘natural look’ with makeup. As usual the makeup community comprised of darker skinned MUAs, lovers and customers are just going to have to use another option more suited towards and accepting of their skin tones. It is unfortunate considering that MAC is such a major brand, but honestly if they only want to cater to some, it is no longer a surprise.

Here are the nine offered shades for each of the two products:

• Light – pale ivory

• Light Plus – light beige

• Medium – warm beige

• Medium Plus – light beige tan

• Medium Dark – caramel beige

• Medium Deep – golden tan

• Dark – caramel

• Dark Plus – neutral beige tan

• Dark Deep – rich golden bronze

Let’s take a look at what the products are offering to do for certain faces this spring.

MAC Next To Nothing Face Colour ($35.00)

The face color here is in liquid form and can be used under foundation to create a refreshed and natural look. The actual product itself has primer characteristics and a lesser amount of pigment to it, so only mild foundation tones. The formula is designed to hydrate, producing a lighter, opaque deposit on skin that looks flawless.

MAC Next To Nothing Pressed Powder ($30.00)

The pressed powder comes in a compact set and is designed to mattify the appearance of skin for a soft, natural look that lasts. The powder works similarly to a veil, not really depositing color as much as producing an effect that softens and impresses a delicate appearance to the skin, giving your makeup a more natural look.

Considering the goal of being a spring and summer makeup collection, the inclusion of a little SPF would be nice, but as a reminder, you can always use SPF in a separate step and it is important to do so for safety reasons. For those of us who love makeup and are more richly complexioned, be very conscious when trying these options, as going too light will create an ashen look that does no justice to your rich tone.

It does no harm to try the tones most close to your own, as these again are not foundations, but mere components for the ‘natural’ makeup look that a lot of people hope to achieve. They can be used to your advantage, so go for it without fear and if you find that the product is not for you, don’t feel bad – keep looking.

