The MAC Trend Forecast for fall 2017 has an eye and a lip palette with cream cool colors inspired by the fall 2017 color trends. Each of the eye and lip shades has been used backstage by MAC makeup artists so that the colors and formulas are tried and true.

The two limited edition palettes offered in the MAC Trend Forecast fall 2017 collection are well pigmented and customizable thanks to the ability to blend shades for a creative new look. Each palette is a good size that will last a good amount of time, even wearing makeup every day and changing your look up often. All of the colors are consistently long wearing as well.

So many different makeup looks can be achieved with the combination of colors in the two palettes. There are already easily used and complex tutorials all over the place for similar shades, not to mention the looks already created by the MAC MUAs that were noted on the runway and in photos. Having the options to combine and design with either or both of these limited edition palettes is a reality now, as both palettes are available on the MAC Cosmetics website.

MAC Trend Forecast Fall 2017 Lip Palette (Limited Edition) ($40.00)

The lip palette features six shades that are clearly very different, bold shades. The colors included have interesting names like Hip to the Beet, Ketchup! and Cougar Vine, and range from light pastels to rich deep plum.

Each of the six total shades in the palette is made of the Casual Color formula, which creates a lipstick that is blendable, non-acnegenic and provides hydration that is both instant and long lasting. The feel is smooth and non-sticky and great for all skin types. The recommended application is with a 316 lip brush or similar or even with your fingertips.

• Life’s a Peach

• Heated Argument

• Spirit of Fall

• Ketchup!

• Cougar Vine

• Hip to the Beet

MAC Trend Forecast Fall 2017 Eye Palette (Limited Edition) ($40.00)

The eye palette is more likely to be a bit easier to cope with for the masses. Like the lip palette, the eye palette also provides six different shades in the compact. The formula for the shadows is the Cream Color Base formula that provides a bevvy of positives from smooth color application to a buildable quality to each shade. The Cream Color Base is water resistant, non-drying and long-wearing.

Additionally the eyeshadows are safe for people that wear contact lenses, are non-acnegenic, and tested by both Dermatologists and Ophthalmologists. The colors come in shades from a smooth ‘milky cream’ color to two rich green pearl infused shades.

The shades are considered to be medium coverage and the whole palette is limited edition. Fun names like Wine List, Rainswept and Fogged Over make the palette a lot of fun, as well as beautiful.

• Manila

• Fogged Over

• Dijoinnaise

• Rainswept

• Wine List

• Gabardine

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics