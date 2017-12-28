MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection

It looks that 2017 is the year of MAC Cosmetics. The makeup giant was dropping collection after collection, collaboration after collaboration. And just when we thought that it’s time to wrap it up, MAC has one last surprise. Their latest release is named Lunar New Year collection and it will be available at the beginning of 2018.

It all started as a rumor, reported by several different beauty sites. Trenmood1 on Instagram already published pictures of the products from the Lunar collection several days ago. That is when it became clear that the New Year launch is happening. Popsugar already contacted the makeup brand, and their representatives confirmed the new drop.

The most talked about thing when it comes to the new collection is the packaging. We are used to MAC’s minimalistic black containers that protect the goodies inside. This time the brand decided to go a bit more innovative with the packages. The Lunar New Year line is wrapped in gorgeous containers colored in pink and yellow with an ombre effect. The lipstick bullets also feature a golden line located between the bottom and the cap. There are already many positive comments about this vibrant change of aesthetics of the cosmetics giant.

From what we could see in the teased pictures there will be five new shades of lipsticks, a blush, and an eyeshadow palette. The lipstick range is based mostly on red and pink tones. “Good Health” is an orangey-nude shade with a satin finish. “Prosperity” is a matte coral hue, while “To Luck!” carries a matte burnt orange tone. “Peachy New Year” is the second lipstick with satin finish and has a more intense peach color. The last one in the line is “Pure Happiness”, soft pink hue with a crèmesheen finish.

MAC’s Luck and Fortune eyeshadow palette is made of nine shades, all of them soft and girly. The only exception is the deep brown one. The rest of the shades are very gentle and bright. The palette offers a great mix of rose and nude hues. There is one final product that will make your skin very happy. It’s the gorgeous powder blush duo Love Token and Long Life & Happiness.

The Lunar makeup line will drop on January 18. It’s going to be a limited edition release, available online and in several MAC locations. If you still haven’t treated yourself with a New Year’s gift, this might be the perfect thing to get.