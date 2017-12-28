Perfumes & Makeup

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection

By Updated on

It looks that 2017 is the year of MAC Cosmetics. The makeup giant was dropping collection after collection, collaboration after collaboration. And just when we thought that it’s time to wrap it up, MAC has one last surprise. Their latest release is named Lunar New Year collection and it will be available at the beginning of 2018.

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection eyeshadow palette blush lipsticks
Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram
MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection lipsticks eyeshadow palette blush
Photo Credit: @jins_yang/Instagram

It all started as a rumor, reported by several different beauty sites. Trenmood1 on Instagram already published pictures of the products from the Lunar collection several days ago. That is when it became clear that the New Year launch is happening. Popsugar already contacted the makeup brand, and their representatives confirmed the new drop.

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection lipsticks eyeshadow palette blush
Photo Credit: @miukmiuk/Instagram

The most talked about thing when it comes to the new collection is the packaging. We are used to MAC’s minimalistic black containers that protect the goodies inside. This time the brand decided to go a bit more innovative with the packages. The Lunar New Year line is wrapped in gorgeous containers colored in pink and yellow with an ombre effect.  The lipstick bullets also feature a golden line located between the bottom and the cap. There are already many positive comments about this vibrant change of aesthetics of the cosmetics giant.

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection lipsticks
Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram

From what we could see in the teased pictures there will be five new shades of lipsticks, a blush, and an eyeshadow palette. The lipstick range is based mostly on red and pink tones. “Good Health” is an orangey-nude shade with a satin finish. “Prosperity” is a matte coral hue, while “To Luck!” carries a matte burnt orange tone. “Peachy New Year” is the second lipstick with satin finish and has a more intense peach color. The last one in the line is “Pure Happiness”, soft pink hue with a crèmesheen finish.

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection lipstick shades
Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram

MAC’s Luck and Fortune eyeshadow palette is made of nine shades, all of them soft and girly. The only exception is the deep brown one. The rest of the shades are very gentle and bright. The palette offers a great mix of rose and nude hues. There is one final product that will make your skin very happy. It’s the gorgeous powder blush duo Love Token and Long Life & Happiness.

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection eyeshadow palette blush
Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram

The Lunar makeup line will drop on January 18. It’s going to be a limited edition release, available online and in several MAC locations. If you still haven’t treated yourself with a New Year’s gift, this might be the perfect thing to get.

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection eyeshadow palette blush lipsticks
Photo Credit: @miukmiuk/Instagram

Recent Posts

Insane Lipstick Colors Ideal For Party Season

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Insane Lipstick Colors Ideal For Party Season

Great news for all makeup lovers. It is officially time to experiment with all the boldest looks you like. Throughout the year we usually stick to our regular makeup routine and don’t get out of...

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign

Accessories Fashion

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign

Bella Hadid and the luxury brand Max Mara teamed up once again on a new campaign. The world-famous model stars in their latest accessory ad material for Spring 2018. For the second time in a...

Roberto Cavalli Will Host Coed Fashion Show at MFW

Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Will Host Coed Fashion Show at MFW

The trend to host coed fashion shows continues. The latest brand to join this movement is Roberto Cavalli. The fashion house announced that they won't present their men's and women's collections separately. In 2018 the...

How To Wear Chunky Sweaters & Cardigans Like a Style Blogger

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

How To Wear Chunky Sweaters & Cardigans Like a Style Blogger

Let's talk chunky sweaters everybody - because the temperatures made us to take them out of the closet. You won't believe, but chunky big sweaters are one of the most stylish winter pieces. After all,...

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection

It looks that 2017 is the year of MAC Cosmetics. The makeup giant was dropping collection after collection, collaboration after collaboration. And just when we thought that it’s time to wrap it up, MAC has...