Workout makeup anyone? Just because we are sweating it out does not mean we have to go bare. We do not need to be leaving streaks down our faces either. So for a great visage and a sexy feel, it might be time we tried out the new MAC Work It Out spring 2017 makeup collection. If you are excited for the collection, you can get your hands on it come March 4, 2017 from MACCosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s.

It is newly launched and feels quite interestingly like the ‘80s. Super ‘80s! It is outrageous and fun all in one, with bright colors and intriguing applications. It is in your face as much as it is on your face, and tips its hate to Jane Fonda really. Remember how her workout video had been a top seller with more than a million copies bought? Yeah, now you understand us!

The message that MAC Cosmetics has tagged on to the collection is this: Stimulate your senses with a collection where high-performance color meets the art of fitness. It certainly is striking to look at!

A limited edition collection in essence, the bright and colorful shades are full of energy and we can almost imagine dancing under a disco ball to it. Unexpected rainbow mascara shades are, of course, included. Meant for the ladies who enjoy a good workout, the primers here are made to ensure your makeup stays fresh on the dance floor.

The collection includes quite a few pieces at generally affordable prices. They are:

MAC Work it Out Studio Quicktrick Stick

This creamy makeup sculptor comes in 3 lovely shades that you can use to highlight, contour or just add a touch of color to your complexion!

• Soft Side / A Latte Sheen – coral/gold

• Whiff Of Pink / Softly Does It – pink/silver

• Here You Go / All Aflush – berry /rose with copper sparkle

MAC Prep + Prime Fix +/Sized To Go

MAC’s moisturizing makeup spray comes to gently smooth and finish off your makeup with a pleasant scent. The water mist comes in 3 scents for spring.

• Coconut

• Rose

• Lavender

MAC Lipstick ($17.00)

MAC’s iconic lipsticks comes in 4 new delicate shades that look universally flattering, too!

• Bi-ceptual – nude beige (luster)

• Relentlessly Red – bright pinkish coral matte (retro matte)

• Muscu-linity – soft brown (luster)

• Testosterone – mid-tone rose (luster)

MAC Crystal Gaze Gloss

This lip-gloss that looks so fun to apply and carry in your makeup bag is available in 6 juicy shades that you’ll love to get all!

• Oh My Lunge! – sheer cool baby pink

• Nice Cheeks – soft peach

• Sixxx Pack – bubble gum pink

• Love Your Body – coral pink

• Ripped – red cherry

• Flex Appeal – deep violet

MAC Chromagraphic Pencil

Eye makeup is going to be bright this spring according to MAC, as its eye pencil features 6 super-bright hues that will make your eyes pop!

• Primary Yellow – bright, clean yellow

• Genuine Orange – bright orange

• Process Magenta – matte magenta

• Rich Purple – dense purple

• Marine Ultra – bright naval blue

• Landscape Green – lush, bright green

MAC In Extreme Dimension Lash

16 really intriguing colors of mascara are included in the MAC Work It Out spring 2017 makeup collection, coming to make your peepers catch all the attention while you are working out in style.

• In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – black

• Squat It, Sugar – rich cool brown

• Well-Toned – rich plum purple

• Gym Dandy – rich denim blue

• Hold For 10 – bright cobalt blue

• Spin & Twist – forest green

• Sweaty Betty – bluish-green

• No Pain, No Gain – green with slight blue undertone

• Cool Down – bright violet purple

• Feel My Pulse – blackened blue-red

• Heart Rate’s Rising – rich red

• Abs Of Steel – fuchsia pink

• Warm Up – orange with reddish undertone

• Energized – bright yellow

• Hottie With A Body – bright lime green

• Sky Is The Limit – pastel bright sky blue

• Muscle Tee – crisp white

Photos courtesy of MAC Cosmetics