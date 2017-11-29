MAC x Jade Jagger Exclusive Collection

MAC is the leading cosmetic brand when it comes to collaborations. They always have something new to present and surprise us with. This time it is an exclusive partnership with Jade Jagger, the famous daughter of Mick and Bianca Jagger. The limited-edition line carries a rock theme which is very close to what Jade knows best.

As a former model, and now a jewelry designer, Jade is known for her vibrant style. The young socialite grew up surrounded by rock sounds, with her father being one of the most popular faces in the history of music. Jagger’s current work is all about jewelry pieces that are edgy, colorful and fun. She is obsessed with gemstones, so she transferred that obsession into glowing, shimmering products.

“We live for desire. I’ve always really admired the MAC brand and wanted to work with a cosmetic brand, so I was really excited when they approached me and we created something so in harmony with my jewelry line. My love of gold and precious metals, jewel-like tones all come through in the collaboration. The reflective qualities you can see in the eyeshadow quads, the glamour in the lipsticks are reflective of my own brand.”- Jade told Allure.

The rock ‘n’ roll-inspired collection features eyeshadows, lipsticks, blushes, highlighters, all based on MAC’s Mineralize line. Just like many times before, the makeup brand created gorgeous packaging for all the products. The shades of the items are mostly natural and subtle. But Jade made sure to include a pop of color that is just enough to make you feel like a rock star.

The eyeshadows come in quads, and there will be two palettes as a result of the collaboration. Each one will cost $46. The first palette includes four metallic shades based on a golden tone, called “Golden Neutral”. It is ideal for everyday use, unlike the second one which is more dramatic. The “Burning Nights” quad will transform you into a disco queen and give you a bold evening look.

There are also three lipsticks, all a part of the “Mineralize Rich” family. “Sunset Pearl” is a soft brown shade with pink undertones, “Opal Beach” is a light peach shade, while “Rolling Red” as the name suggests carries a vibrant red tone. Each lipstick will cost $25.

The cheek products include two Mineralize Blushes: “Perfect Bronze” and “Moon Shimer”. Another exclusive product is the Mineralize Skinfinish bronzer “Satin Shimmer”. The blushes cost $28 each, and the bronzer is $33.

You can get your hands on the exclusive MAC x Jade Jagger collection starting from December 14. Just in time for holidays, MAC blessed us with another exciting collaboration.

Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics