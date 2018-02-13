Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Makeup Ideas for Valentine’s Day & The Month of Love

By Updated on

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you have the perfect excuse to get all glammed up. You don’t have to have a date. In 2018 we celebrate Valentine’s Day with our girlfriends too! The most important thing is that you have a good time while looking on point. But why stop at Valentine’s Day? Here are some makeup ideas to try during the entire month of love.

Makeup Ideas for Valentines Day & The Month of Love orange eye makeup and red lipstick
Photo By @laurabadura/Instagram

Soft sunset eye makeup paired with a metallic red lip will turn you into a seductive bombshell that make jaws drop. Don’t forget to wear it with confidence – that’s the most important thing!

Prev Page1 of 19

Recent Posts

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads

Fashion

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads

The popular Swedish brand, H&M, introduced the campaign for their Conscious 2018 collection. It is a line that the streetwear giant releases once a year, in which all the items are made of sustainable materials....

Makeup Ideas for Valentine’s Day & The Month of Love

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Makeup Ideas for Valentine’s Day & The Month of Love

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and you have the perfect excuse to get all glammed up. You don't have to have a date. In 2018 we celebrate Valentine's Day with our girlfriends too!...

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

The designers behind Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim, and Fernando Garcia are doing an excellent job in preserving the heritage of the brand while adding smart millennial elements. Their Fall 2018 collection for the...

Christian Siriano Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Christian Siriano Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Christian Siriano's Fall 2018 runway show at NYFW had it all: diversity, A-list front row, magnificent designs and even celebrities on the runway! For the 10 anniversary of his eponymous label, Christian Siriano prepared a...

Kendall Jenner Models the Danielle Cathari x Adidas Originals Collection

Celebrities Fashion

Kendall Jenner Models the Danielle Cathari x Adidas Originals Collection

We just got another proof that the athleisure trend is here to stay. Starting with the supermodels, to fashion influencers, everyone is still obsessed with athletic wear. Danielle Cathari is a 23-year-old Danish designer who...