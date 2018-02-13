Makeup Ideas for Valentine’s Day & The Month of Love

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you have the perfect excuse to get all glammed up. You don’t have to have a date. In 2018 we celebrate Valentine’s Day with our girlfriends too! The most important thing is that you have a good time while looking on point. But why stop at Valentine’s Day? Here are some makeup ideas to try during the entire month of love.

Soft sunset eye makeup paired with a metallic red lip will turn you into a seductive bombshell that make jaws drop. Don’t forget to wear it with confidence – that’s the most important thing!