MakeupShayla x ColourPop Collection

The in-demand makeup brand ColourPop is off to another exciting collaboration. If you’ve been looking for the perfect makeup collection that you can use from an early morning to late night, this label solved all your problems. ColourPop teamed up with the popular YouTuber and beauty influencer Shayla Mitchell also known as Makeup Shayla. They worked very hard on delivering an array of goodies that will soon become your essentials.



We’re talking about a 7-piece collection that features a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, three lipsticks, a lipgloss and two highlighters. Perception is Shayla’s first full makeup line. Mitchell has another partnership with Maybelline on colorful mascaras and a mini palette. She has also borrowed her makeup wisdom to Tarte and introduced contour palettes. If you follow her on social media, you already know that she is a real magician when it comes to beauty. The gorgeous influencer is all about creating statement looks.

The Perception palette consists of 16 shades, that include both matte and shimmery finish. When it comes to the color range, for the matte colors, Mitchell mostly used neutral tones including beige, copper, peach, orange, and burgundy. The shimmery shades are a standout, with hues such as rich olive green, plum, pink, black with a glittery navy undertone, ocean blue, champagne and more.

“This collab means so much to me, I put my heart and soul into it from packaging, colors…the colors had to be perfect and they are. I really wanted the paint, but I didn’t know how I was going to interpret that, but it worked out perfect. Inside the palette is a mirror, the names on the shadows are at the bottom, so you know exactly what color you’re using. It’s a day to night palette. I created this collection for everybody…no matter what there is going to be something for you.”- the beauty influencer said.

The packaging is gorgeous and luxurious. Mitchell opted for black, gold and purple as the main colors. On the back of the packaging, you will see the names of each eyeshadow, which makes things much easier. It also features a big mirror, for the most practical use.

The three lipsticks are called Quickie (nude brown shade), C’mon Sis (subtle pink) and Oouuu (statement coral). Each lipstick can be topped off with the Neat Freak topper for the ultimate glow. There are two Lust Dust illuminators, Pose (a gorgeous yellow golden tone) and Boomin (coppery golden with rose undertone).

The budget-friendly makeup label once again surprised their fans with this exclusive partnership. Mitchell already revealed the drop date for the Perception collection, so get your wallets ready for some serious shopping on April 27. When it comes to the price range, the palette will cost $23 and you can snatch the whole line for $59.

Photo Credit: ColourPop