Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette

By Updated on

It’s time for another huge reveal in the beauty world. The long-awaited eyeshadow palette from Lunar Beauty is finally here. Manny Gutierrez is one of the most popular makeup influencers in the world. Over 4.7 million people are following his Instagram account and around 5 million are subscribed to his YouTube channel. Gutierrez teased the launch of his makeup brand Lunar Beauty several times before. Fans were almost 100% convinced that the guru’s first release will be an eyeshadow palette. If you follow him, you already know that Manny MUA is all about creating looks that stand out.

Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette blue and yellow makeup
Photo Credit: @lunarbeauty/Instagram

His official debut product is the “Life’s A Drag” eyeshadow palette that includes 14 gorgeous shades. According to Gutierrez, he wanted to introduce something that everyone could use, males and females. He wanted to create a balance in the shade selection. You’ll notice that the first half of the eyeshadows include neutral colors such as “Cake Face” (a fierce white), “Sickning” and “Hanty” (gorgeous nudes), “Shady” (black), “Trade” (coppery hue), “Mug” (a darker nude). “Beat” is Manny’s favorite shade, the perfect shimmery peach that flatters all skin tones. “Legendary” is another shimmery tone, on the golden side.

Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette eyeshadow colors
Photo Credit: @lunarbeauty/Instagram

The second half of the palette is electric. The Youtuber included the most beautiful mint green hue called “Kiki”. “Kai Kai” is a fierce magenta pink, “Snatched” a bold red, “Campy” is the eye-catching canary yellow and “Pageant Queen” is the most alluring purple you’ve seen in a while. Lastly, the color “Fishy” carries a pretty ocean blue hue. Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” palette is a cruelty-free product.

Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette eyeshadow colors
Photo Credit: @lunarbeauty/Instagram

“I wanted my first launch to come out with a bang—something exciting and creative—and eyeshadow is just such a fun color product. Plus, I love to do dramatic eye looks. I have throughout my whole entire career. So it’s a reflection of me being able to create not only a pretty neutral eye but also having pops of color. As for the name, Life’s a Drag, I started as Manny MUA in drag. I did a makeup look for Halloween. I had such an amazing experience, and that’s kind of what kicked it off for me. Being able to be expressive with makeup was everything.”- the popular Youtuber told Glamour.

Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette Manny MUA
Photo Credit: @lunarbeauty/Instagram
Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette burgundy eyeshadow glossy lips
Photo Credit: @lunarbeauty/Instagram

Manny showed the packaging on Instagram. It features his eyes made up with a fierce look, using the shades inside. The drag queen-inspired “Life’s A Drag” eyeshadow palette will be available starting from June 2 at 11 a.m. PT on Lunar Beauty’s official website.

Manny MUA Drops Lunar Beauty’s “Life’s A Drag” Eyeshadow Palette packaging
Photo Credit: @mannymua733/Instagram

