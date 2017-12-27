Manny MUA To Launch His Own Makeup Line

It seems that 2017 will end just the way it started, with more good news about new makeup collections. It was the year of celebrity collaborations and launches from many famous beauty influencers. And there is no better way to spend your money, than on makeup products created by people who serve us as an inspiration for our looks. Manny Gutierrez, known as Manny MUA is the latest YouTube sensation to announce his own collection. The makeup artist took the news to Instagram and Twitter, where he shared the excitement with his followers.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS from Lunar Beauty and I! So excited to finally announce my brands’ name! Been working on this bad boy for YEARS! Finally, in 2018 we will have @lunarbeauty_bymannymua launching and ready to SLEIGH!”- he wrote on Instagram.

Gutierrez is one of the most influential beauty bloggers with more than 4 million Instagram followers. He constantly shares makeup tutorials and tips on how to recreate makeup looks. The star already created a profile on Instagram for his Lunar Beauty brand. The brand already has 86,000 fans, all left wondering what the makeup guru will drop. Manny has spent years working on his first independent makeup release. So knowing his very successful previous releases and collaborations, we can be sure that he’ll deliver makeup products that are beyond our expectations.

Gutierrez hinted that he’s working on a line on his Snapchat right after his collection with Jeffree Star was released. Right now, fans are trying to figure out what Manny has prepared as a part of his Lunar Beauty collection. According to some, he’s been subtly hinting an eyeshadow palette in several of his looks. Usually, beauty bloggers share all of the products they use while creating a look. Two of Manny’s pictures on Insta are missing the product description in the “eyes” section. Instead, the influencer used a smiley angel emoji.

Manny MUA has many popular collaborations on his resume. The beauty influencer recently released a line with fellow makeup artist Jeffree Star. It included gorgeous highlighters and lipsticks which sold out in half an hour. The two friends spend over a year creating the products. Aside from that, Gutierrez partnered with Makeup Geek on a limited edition eyeshadow palette. OFRA Cosmetics tapped the influencer in 2016, for a line of liquid matte lipsticks.

Unfortunately, Manny didn’t reveal an exact release date for the first products of Lunar Beauty. Also, there is no additional information on the price range, type of products, or selling locations so far. All we know is that we can expect a launch in 2018. According to the makeup guru, he will deliver magical, whimsical items that will make your routine much better. There isn’t a single doubt that he will live up to his words.