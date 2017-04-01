Marc Jacobs Taps Kaia Gerber As the Face of a New Marc Jacobs Daisy Campaign

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy campaign is going to be fronted by one of his current favorite models, Kaia Gerber. The scent is celebrating its first decade as a popular fragrance with a multi media campaign that features Kaia Gerber, Sofia Mechetner and Dilia Martins enjoying a field of white daisies and holding the outrageously large size 10th anniversary bottle of Daisy eau de toilette.

There will even be a 10th anniversary edition of the perfume hitting U.S. counters and Sephora starting on April 5th. These 10th anniversary bottles of Marc Jacobs Daisy do have a special set of adjustments, which only apply to the all white bottle with the large oversize cap.

The actual scent profile for Daisy is very well balanced, which is part of the reason it is so popular. For those who have not caught a whiff of the perfume before, Daisy is a fruity floral scented perfume with noted violet, jasmine, white woods and strawberry. The sent is fresh and light, but sophisticated.

The concept was for Daisy to be a bridge between youthful exuberance and vintage charm with sophistication. That may seem like a lot, but they were very clever in the use and building of the notes, giving it a playful scent and feel to finish it off. Even the packaging follows the same concept, which appears clean and simple in a weighted glass block shaped bottle with a special cap that appears to grow daisies.

Lensed by Alasdair McLellan, the campaign is sure to have an incredible impact. Most people are more aware of his work than they think – Alasdair McLellan published a book titled Ultimate Clothing Company in 2013, but for those who need a more pop culture reference, think Adele.

The cover for Adele’s album, 25, was shot by Alasdair McLellan. For those less familiar with her discography, 25 is the album where the cover is a close up of Adele’s face. She looks expressive and beautiful, wonderfully captured by Alasdair McLellan, and as such his work continues to impress, being seen worldwide in multiple mega magazines and product campaigns.

Cleverly the 10-year anniversary campaign for the Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance will be run across the typical media outlets of print, digital platforms and TV, but with a focus on the seven million plus followers collectively between Marc Jacobs, Gerber and certain select influencers.

Kaia Gerber is an insta-famous model, so she clearly will have a lot of social media pull, and wisely they are garnering that to help with boosting the perfume. Since Kaia Gerber was already the face fronting the Marc Jacobs Beauty collection since September 2016, she has made an excellent impression. That said, it doesn’t surprise anyone that she was selected to front the Daisy campaign.

Photos courtesy of @kaiagerber