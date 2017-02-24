Marc Jacobs Beauty Runway-Inspired Makeup Collection for Spring 2017

Marc Jacobs Beauty has revealed a capsule spring 2017 makeup collection inspired by the Marc Jacobs spring 2017 runway presentation looks. This is not the first of these types of capsule collections, but it certainly has its own charm and brightly colored appeal. The colorful Marc Jacobs makeup products for spring 2017 are already available for purchase at MarcJacobsBeauty.com, Sephora, Neiman Marcus, and Harrods.

Skipping over the issues with the multi colored faux dreads that he chose to adorn his standard models in and the discomfort and irritation it caused for many former fans, the makeup on the runway was colorful, bright and difficult to overlook. In order to promote these looks, Marc Jacobs created this capsule collection of runway inspired makeup looks and products.

The runway beauty looks are manageable as Marc Jacobs provides a good, though very limited collection built of essential products from the Marc Jacobs beauty products. Shades, shadows, textures and high shine finishes with richness make up this collection and they are certainly tried and true products as they have all made an appearance on the runway adorning the models that walked the Marc Jacobs spring 2017 runway.

Marc Jacobs Enamored With a Twist ($54.00)

High gloss shine is the top choice with Marc Jacobs and the three limited edition Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquers are available exclusively in this set of shine and shimmering glosses. A brightly colored and eye catching pouch is a part of this set, and featured on the pouch is the work of Julie Verhoeyen, the graphic illustrator and artist that created the patchwork imagery in the Marc Jacobs spring 2017 collection. You can own the trio of lip lacquers and the attractive pouch at once.

Marc Jacobs The Velvet Reality Eye Collection ($49.00)

Marc Jacobs’ Velvet Reality Eye Collection has been called a number of different things and described a plethora of different ways. Application is smooth, easy and precise thanks to the winkle Pop Stick Eyeshadows, Highliner Gel Eye Crayon and Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. The products in the stunning shades chosen are all available in the packaging of choice for this capsule collection – a pouch featuring the designs of the illustrator Julie Verhoeven.

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer Collection ($18.00)

This is the high-shine nail polish that Marc Jacobs chooses to represent and accessorize the runway in Marc Jacobs runway shows with. The bright and interesting artwork on the packaging was inspired by a favorite artist of Marc Jacobs’. The shape of the nail bottle is designed to mimic a smile.

The Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer is incredibly shiny with an eye-catching finish that was reportedly inspired by Marc Jacobs’ highly lacquered coffee table. The high-shine coffee table was finished with 30 coats of lacquer to achieve the dreamy customized shine.

Photos courtesy of Marc Jacobs