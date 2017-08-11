Perfumes & Makeup

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women Of Color

Maybelline is one of the oldest drugstore brands with products on the shelves at your local drugstore way before all of these cool internet-only brands showed up. Maybelline for sure brightened that dark era of drugstore makeup with its innovative products in the past. With the rise of the social platform Instagram, many internet-only brands showed up on the market. The main marketing technique for these brands is teaming up with the biggest beauty influencers. They would make products in partnership with people’s favorite beauty gurus. These collaborations are well known for its great success. Somehow Maybelline was doing a great job marketing their products on its own. In the brand’s 100 year existence never once a product was made in collaboration with an influencer or a celebrity.Things are about to change because Maybelline teamed up with the beauty influencer Makeup Shayla.

Photo By @makeupshayla/Instagram

Maybelline x Shayla collaboration is revolutionary not only for the brand but for the entire beauty industry. The Instagram star Shayla is a self-made boss who built a business out of her name all by herself. Shayla is also a woman of color in a white-dominated beauty industry. Many popular beauty brands collaborate with only white women and feature predominantly white women in their ads and campaigns. Shayla is trying to move the boundaries in the beauty industry and challenge the brands to include more diversity. The impactful partnership between Maybelline and Shayla was announced on the brand’s Instagram account yesterday.

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women of Color Big Shot Mascara Poppin Purple
Photo By @makeupshayla/Instagram

“We couldn’t think of a better person than @makeupshayla, a self-made boss who has built herself an inspiring career and empowered millions,” Maybelline wrote on their profile.

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women of Color The City Mini Palette
Photo By @makeupshayla/Instagram

Shayla and Maybelline designed a collection that flatters darker skin tones as well. She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account and great social influence. In one of the promo pictures, Shayla is wearing two of four products from her collection. The collection includes a City Mini palette and 3 Big Shot mascara shades. The mascara shades are Baddest Black, which is a classic black mascara, Popping Purple, a vivid purple mascara and a vibrant blue one named Boomin. The Maybelline x Shayla City Mini palette includes deep neutrals, golds and a shimmery mauve with pink undertone.

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women of Color The entire Collection
Photo By @maybelline/Instagram

Limited quantities with special edition packaging are available starting from today on ulta.com and maybelline.com. You better hurry up if you want to get the collection in this special packaging. Maybelline announced that last night the entire collection sold out on their website but there are still some of the products available on Ulta’s website. The entire collection will be available in-stores all over the USA in September.

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women of Color Big Shot Mascaras in black, blue and purple
Photo By @maybelline/Instagram

