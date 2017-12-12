Meet Jecca – The First Transgender Makeup Brand

Inclusivity and diversity became one of the main concerns in the beauty industry thanks to brands such as Fenty Beauty and Glossier. These brands encouraged women of every size and skin color to embrace the way they look. So, far we witnessed many brands that focus on empowering women through their campaigns. But no one thought about campaigns that support men and transgender people in makeup. Well, that’s about to change with the launch of Jecca Makeup that has its focus specifically on the needs of transgender people.

Recently Rihanna stated that she refuses to use transgender models as a marketing tool. To avoid any confusion, Jecca isn’t about capturing a trend. Its founder, the makeup artist Jessica Blackler worked for years on this idea inspired by her trans clients. Throughout her career, she was approached by many transgender people who were interested in taking makeup lessons.

She explains that learning makeup can be very challenging for men. Some of them don’t even feel comfortable to ask for advice in makeup stores. But Jessica Blackler’s studio felt like a safe place for them to explore different things with makeup. Although she states that her makeup line celebrates individuality and is meant for everyone, there will be products designed specifically for transgender people.

The first product for the brand is a Correct and Conceal palette designed to cover a beard shadow. The palette has two shades of concealer pink and nude. The pink shade is meant for color-correcting the blue undertones of a beard shadow. Then you can put the nude shade on the top to make it last longer and get a better coverage.

There are many concealers for dark circles, blemishes, and other imperfections, but according to the makeup artist, none is thick enough to cover a beard shadow. Jecca’s Correct and Conceal palette has a thick formula so you shouldn’t use it all over your face as a foundation. However, you can use the product in smaller areas. For now, this is the only product that the brand offers, but the makeup artist announced that they are planning to expand their shade range and introduce more color products in the summer months.

Jecca Makeup is also on a mission to simplify contouring and make it easier so everyone can master it. The makeup artist has plans to make this line as big as possible. But at the moment she is working with a small team. According to the brand, makeup has no gender. Furthermore, one of the biggest mistakes of most cosmetic companies is that they only focus on young and very beautiful women. Jecca Makeup is vegan and cruelty-free which is another reason to give it a chance. The official launch date is December 18, but you can pre-order the palette on the brand’s website.

Photo Credit: Jecca