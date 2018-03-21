Perfumes & Makeup

Melt Cosmetics To Drop Aaliyah-Inspired Collection

The Insta-popular makeup brand Melt Cosmetics is launching a new line. Fans will be delighted to hear that it is inspired by the late Aaliyah. It’s been quite a while since makeup fans expressed their wishes to get a collection that celebrates the R&B icon. It was MAC who first announced they will be releasing the MAC x Aaliyah line, but it seems that Melt beat them to the chase. Dubbed Baby Girl, the eyeshadow stack is based on the singer’s last album cover.

Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram

The set will include five eyeshadow singles, all in daring colors. Aaliyah was one of the biggest makeup chameleons, who was never afraid to pull off a bold eye look. Each product celebrates her unique sense of wearing makeup. The whole point of the collection is to encourage women to stand out, just like the R&B icon did. The star’s last album cover titled Aaliyah was painted in an electric orange shade. The Melt collection celebrates her final release, and all the products carry names of her songs.

Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram
Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram

The stack features five different shades with an orange hint. “Baby Girl” (also the name of the collection) is a gorgeous shimmery tone with yellow hints and a pink iridescent shine. “So Dope” is probably the hottest coral color you’ve ever seen. “Come Over” is the most gorgeous orange matte shade, while “More Than a Lover” is a shimmery eyeshadow with a rusty finish. The last one, “Dust Yourself Off” is a deep chocolate brown hue. They are all highly-pigmented with an amazing color payoff.

Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram

Melt’s CEO Lora Arellano shared a post describing how the new products will look and tested them out on herself. Red and orange eyeshadows are among the trendiest hues you should experiment with this spring. Fiery lids are currently the best way to stand out, so Melt’s new eyeshadow stack comes at the right time. Many 90’s trends are still making a comeback in the world of fashion and beauty. Colorful lids, shimmery eyeshadows, dark lips, accented lip liners, prepare to embrace all of these statement beauty tricks.

Photo Credit: @lora_arellano/Instagram
Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram

MAC’s Aaliyah collection won’t drop until summer 2018. If you can’t wait that long and you prefer cruelty-free products, Melt’s Baby Girl line will be the perfect addition to your spring looks. The Baby Girl collection will be released on March 23 on meltcosmetics.com. You can purchase the whole stack for $58.

Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram
Photo Credit: @meltcosmetics/Instagram

