Michelle Phan Brings Back Em Cosmetics With the Launch of Lip Cloud Lipsticks

The original beauty vlogger, Michelle Phan, who is one of the Top Beauty Influencers of 2017 according to Forbes, steps back into the spotlight fully with Em Cosmetics and the Lip Cloud Lipsticks.

Many of us remember the tips and tricks Michelle Phan showed us, as well as the unfortunately very middle of the road Em makeup brand that initially came out. This new relaunch is already miles and further away a better product and anyone would be hard pressed to deny the truth of that statement.

Michelle Phan’s focus is clear, her vision is clear and we can see the positives for this line of lipsticks and eyeliners. Fingers crossed – everything else from the Em Cosmetics line will follow in the same vein of creativity, luscious color and perfect finish. Michelle Phan is a realist and someone that many MUAs and makeup lovers respect, and her acknowledgement of the so-so performance of the brand’s initial launch only improves her credibility.

Em Cosmetics’ official relaunch is Monday, April 17, 2017. With the first product of the resurrected brand – the Lip Cloud Lipsticks, the interest is already high. Nearly everyone puts on a lip to step out and the color and finish are as important as the feel, sometimes more important depending on how hardcore you are about your makeup looks.

The Em Cosmetics Infinite Lip Clouds are designed to stain lips and go on matte and smooth. The colors are deep, inspired by the look of rich oil paints. Each tube of lipstick will cost $16 and currently comes in eight shades.

My personal love is dark colored lipsticks and beautiful eyeliner. Michelle Phan managed to deliver again in both categories. Though she intends to sell other products as well, the Em Cosmetics company with her Illustrative Eyeliner. Each eyeliner is a liquid pen that will cost $15 and has the kind of deeply pigmented liquid line that you dream about when watching tutorials or browsing Instagram for beautiful new looks.

Ipsy (which I subscribe to) is Michelle Phan’s makeup skills manifesting in a way that can reach others and is valued at $500 million. Michelle purchased Em Cosmetics from Loreal and decided to fix what was broken.

“I was really hurt when the brand didn’t take off,” Michelle told Racked. “It just sucked. It was three years of my life gone, just like that. But I learned a lot from that and I think it was really important for me to fail. It was through that failure that I started to get more interested in the business aspect of everything.”

The differences are easy to see so far, starting with the price point. A lot of her fans are back and ready to support, so we will see where everything goes and how well she continues to do in the future.

Photos courtesy of @michellephan

