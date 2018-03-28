Milk Makeup Is Now 100% Vegan

Each day we get new, exciting news from the beauty and fashion world about new launches. But there is no better thing than hearing that everyone’s favorite brands are invested in delivering quality products without harming animals or the environment. The latest brand to join the green club is Milk Makeup. The popular cosmetics company announced that from now on, all of their products will be 100% vegan.



Milk was launched in 2016, by Georgie Greville, who is now the brand’s director, Diana Ruth, chief operating officer and Zanna Roberts Rassi. Ever since the very beginning, the Insta popular makeup label has been cruelty-free. Milk’s three founders refused to test on animals from the very beginning. They also stayed away from harmful chemicals in their formulas. Parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, talc, sulfates, SLS, SLES are just some of those chemicals that everyone wants to avoid. In those terms, all of the label’s makeup was clean but still used animal-derived ingredients. Milk is also very popular for the fun, minimalist recyclable packaging.

Diana, Georgie, and Zanna decided to take a new step in the course of their brand, after doing a lot of research. Considering the fact, that all animal products can be substituted with vegan alternatives, Milk Makeup is now going 100% green. The fact that they will not be using any animal ingredients such as bee honey, lanolin, gelatin, collagen doesn’t mean that we will get products with a lower quality.

“When we started Milk Makeup, we all had young kids, which makes you hyper-aware of all the toxicity in the world. We wanted to use healthy ingredients that we felt great about, especially if our kids got their hands on the products.”-Georgie explained. ” While we’ve always been a majority-vegan line, the shift to 100% vegan is important to us because using animal byproducts is an unnecessary practice. There is no animal product or byproduct that doesn’t have a safe natural or synthetic alternative. These ingredients are questionable for your health and have no place on your face.”-Diana added.

The label is already using plant-derived alternatives such as mango butter, coconut oil avocado oil and more as substitutes. A number of cosmetics and fashion labels have already adopted the cruelty-free way of creating their products. Anyway, not many are ready to go 100 % vegan. Fortunately, things seem to be changing. Milk Makeup is joining the ranks of brands such as Kat Von D Beauty, Hourglass Cosmetics, Lush and more which are committed to delivering goodies made of natural, vegan constituents.

Photo Credit: Milk Makeup