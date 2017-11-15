Model Fei Fei Sun is The New Face of Estée Lauder

Chinese supermodel Fei Fei Sun will join the influencer-packed Estée Lauder family. Sun took the news to Instagram where she posted a picture of herself rocking a bright fuchsia lipstick from the brand. Her 412 000 followers were the first ones to find out about the exciting partnership between the Chinese star and the international cosmetic giant.

“I am honored to join the incredible women who represent the Estée Lauder brand. Growing up in China, I never believed I would represent such an iconic beauty brand. This is a dream come true,” said Sun in a press release.

Fei Fei Sun is expected to appear in the brand’s campaigns starting from December. For now, she just shared her model-approved skincare routine using products from the brand. She filmed a short tutorial for Vogue performing her skincare magic and everyday makeup. You can see that behind the glowing face is a very demanding skincare routine and minimal makeup. Sun recommends eye mask as well as facial massage before doing your makeup. Women are busy nowadays but looking at Sun’s skin, multiple step skincare routine most certainly pays off. Below is the short video if you want to find out more about Sun’s morning beauty secrets.



Fei Fei Sun will have a chance to hang out with celebs such as Kendall Jenner Joan Smalls, Hilary Rhoda, Yang Mi and the ballerina Misty Copeland who led the ‘Modern Muse’ fragrance campaign this summer. All these models have been ambassadors of Estée Lauder and appeared in its campaigns.

Fei Fei is a real star in China with a potential to become an international one. In the past, especially in the last 12 months, Fei Fei Sun took over the fashion world. She was the first Chinese model to appear on the cover of the American Vogue, Turkish Vogue, Italian Vogue, Japanese Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar Spain. Just in the last year, she has landed 3 Vogue covers. Sun has graced the cover of Chinese Vogue 8 times so far. The model has worked with the best photographers in the business such as Mario Testino, Annie Lebovitz, Tim Walker and Inez & Vinoodh. She has also walked runways for Dior, Prada, Calvin Klein, Chanel and more. Fei Fei stared in campaigns for internationally famous brands such as Valentino, Tory Burch, Swarovski, Ralph Lauren and more. Thanks to Estée Lauder Sun will add another big campaign to her portfolio.