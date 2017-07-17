Moschino is Launching Its First Beauty Line With Sephora

One of the coolest high-end clothing brands Moschino is teaming up with Sephora for its first beauty line. Moschino is well known for its eccentric designs that include cartoon characters and other childish symbols. Finally, for the first time ever, the brand decided to translate their fun designs into makeup. According to Elle Canada, Moschino will release a seven-piece limited-edition bear-shaped collection.

“When thinking about the collaboration [with Sephora Collection], I wanted to capture the iconograph of Moschino and there could be no more perfect of an ambassador to do that than our teddy Toy,” said the mastermind behind the Moschino designs, Jeremy Scott.

Jeremy believes that makeup is such a beautiful thing because of its power to transform your mood. Moschino’s makeup collection will include many of the brand’s signature touches. First of all, the entire collection will feature the Moschino’s teddy bear named Toy. Additionally, Jeremy Scott included bright colors, shiny hardware, and glossy lacquer. The good news is that the Moschino makeup products won’t be as pricey as its clothing pieces. Nothing in the line is over $70 apparently because the designer wanted to treat those who can’t afford to wear Moschino clothes.

“I learned very early on how much young people love my work, and sometimes they don’t have the means to get it. This is another way for me to do Moschino and not sacrifice quality. It’s a lot more accessible. I love to be able to put my arms around more people and have them be a part of the Moschino family in some capacity,” said Jeremy Scott in a statement.

Some of Jeremy Scott’s most interesting designs include a purse in the shape of McDonald’s happy meal box as well as toilet paper small shoulder bag. Having that in mind, the makeup collection will be anything but ordinary. You can expect to see a giant 21-shade teddy bear-shaped palette, highlighter duo, and shopping bag-shaped eyeshadow palette.One of the most fun makeup pieces is the 24-karat gold necklace that comes with 6 lip glosses as well as the shiny gold bear brush set. The collection will arrive at Sephora stores in August and is expected to sell-out immediately.

If you want to put your hands on some Moschino pieces for relatively low prices than this collection is the right choice.

Photo Courtesy of Elle Canada