Nails Inc. Releases INC.redible Makeup Line

Nails Inc. is blessing us with an innovative new lip collection. The U.K-based brand is well known in the beauty world for their vibrant nail polishes. Now the cosmetics company decided to expand into a makeup line. And their first drop is more than exciting. Thea Geen, the founder of Nails Inc. named the collection INC.redible.

Thea is one of the most innovative people in the beauty industry. She started her brand as a small company with the help of investors. Today Nails Inc. is one of the most famous nail polish brands in the world. It was about time that Green expanded into makeup. And the beauty mogul didn’t want to release products that will be similar to anything else on the market. She wanted her debut drop to be unique.

“I wanted to create a cosmetics range with a positive spirit that captures how beauty should make you feel. INC.redible is about being your most incredible self. INC.redible girls embody this state of mind – they speak their mind, they know what they want, they keep it real and together they are even stronger. We could have just matched lipsticks to our existing Nails Inc range of colors, but that would have been quite limiting and not exciting enough. Instead, we wanted to have wearable trends so women can be in fashion, without feeling foolish.”- Thea said in the press release.

INC.redible’s first release includes 54 items. In the collection, you will find anything you need for your lips. The brand is launching metallic lipsticks, iridescent lip glosses, satin lip glides, matte liquid lipsticks and much more. Aside from this, Green announced a few more products. She will release an affordable smudge fix eraser for only $8 and a special remover for long-lasting lipsticks for the same price.

You’ve probably seen the stunning transparent lip balms with tiny real flowers in them on your Insta feed. The INC.redible collection will include their version of those. These lipsticks are a real treat for your lips thanks to the moisturizing ingredients such as Vitamin E, avocado, and rice bran. You can purchase these amazing lip products for only $10.

The mesmerizing lip products are already available on Nails Inc.’s official website. If the ones you like are not available, you can wait until December 26. In one week the INC.redible collection will make its debut in Sephora. Every single product in the line is under $15.