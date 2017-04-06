April 15th, 2017 will bring us the new NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg summer 2017 makeup collection, which you’ll be able to get from NarsCosmetics.com, Sephora, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys, Bloomingdale’s and NARS beauty counters. The new collection contains 18 products in total and includes all of the staples – liners, lipsticks and shadows and products designed to hydrate and give skin a healthy glow.

We’ve spoken about the reasons this collaboration is exciting before, but some of the points bear repeating. Gainsbourg brought her version of an adventurous spirit, the person we see through her music, and infused it into the collaborated collection with NARS. The collection does not focus so much on serious color deposits, but more on enhancing tints and shades. Check out the limited edition NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg summer 2017 collection below.

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Multiple Tint ($39.00)

This is a dual-use stick allowing you to add a sheer touch of healthy color to lips and cheeks as you see fit. The Multiple Tint comes in a few different colors. The sheer aspect of the Multiple Tint is very important – Charlotte Gainsbourg felt that the opportunity to see the skin and the forgiving quality of such a lightweight sheer tint was beautiful and helpful. Two of the shades the Multiple Tint comes in are named after Charlotte Gainbourg’s daughters Jo and Alice, with the third being named after her mother Jane Birkin whom her father called Jeanette.

• Alice – poppy red

• Janette – sheer berry

• Jo – light pink

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Hydrating Glow Tint ($36.00)

This tinted moisturizer is designed to be worn comfortably when you don’t really want to wear any makeup. The moisturizer acts like a lightweight base that enhances with light reflectors built in designed to give skin a light healthy glow that people just cannot place. It comes in four shades – Fair, Light, Medium, Medium-Dark – to match everyone’s skin tone.

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Duo Eyeshadow ($36.00)

The Velvet Eyeshadow Duos are designed off a memory of two different locations that hold a lot of meaning for our collaborating designer. One of the pairs is designed from a memory of a place, where she used to visit her grandparents in London, with the other standing for a place, where her father walked their dog. Both shade combos are vibrant and velvety, perfectly pigmented to be flattering.

• Old Church Street – golden champagne/slate teal

• Rue Allent – shimmering frost/deep forest green

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Kohliner ($26.00)

The three Kohliners provided in the NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg summer 2017 makeup collection are the most pigmented pieces of the lineup. They are blendable and look beautiful when artfully smudged. That perfect sultry and smoky eye is easier to attain with these liners.

• Cours Du Soir – moss green

• Nuid D’Encre – deep navy

• Zinc – slate gray

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($27.00)

Apparently as a really big fan of the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in the shade Dolce Vita, Charlotte Gainsbourg was very excited to come up with two shades of her own. The two Velvet Matte Lip Pencil colors are universally flattering (thanks goodness!).

• London Clinic – soft rose

• Blindfold – burgundy

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Lip Tint ($26.00)

We can all thank Charlotte Gainsbourg’s dedication to a tinted products for the first NARS lip tint ever and then supplying us with the lip tint in three shades through her collaborated collection with the beauty brand. For $26 each you can own the lip tint in any of the three flattering shades that will never overpower, only enhance.

• Double Decker – ruby red

• Éphélide – antique rose

• Promise – red plum

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Au Poil Brush Roll ($175.00)

Last but not least, the collection also features 5 professional makeup brushes you’ll need for the application of the products in this line and not only.

• Face Brush

• Face Highlighting Brush

• Concealer Brush

• Eyeshadow Brush

• Eye Blending Brush

Photos courtesy of NARS Cosmetics