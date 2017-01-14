The NARS Wildfire spring 2017 makeup collection boasts beautiful shimmering, highly color-potent products. Though the specific launch dates are January 1st 2017 for NARS boutiques and on the NARS website, the shades will not be available at Sephora until January 15th, 2017 or at specialty cosmetic counters and department stores (Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys and Bloomingdale’s) until February 1st, 2017.

There are deep luminous purples, cyan sky blues, velvety shadow options and intense shades of red included in the collection. For this collection, François Nars was reportedly inspired by the Franco Zeffirelli 1972 film “Brother Sun, Sister Moon”, and the shades in the collection definitely reflect the inspiration.

NARS Wildfire Matte Multiple ($39.00)

Available in Mauritanie, a muted brick red color, this is a multi-purpose product that you can use on your cheeks for an added hint of color and on your lips to create sensually dramatic lip makeup looks.

NARS Wildfire Duo Eyeshadows ($36.00)

The new duo eyeshadows signed NARS feature micro fine powders of potent and richly colored pigments that are easy-to-blend and crease-resistant. The long-wearing limited edition shade Chiang Mai is a shimmering eyeshadow set that offers a cyan blue paired with copper. The other new shadow duo is named Thessalonique, and features a soft and iridescent pink paired with a smokey iridescent violet color.

NARS Wildfire Blush ($30.00)

Bumpy Ride is the name given to the NARS spring 2017 ultra-smooth blush in a shimmering shade of saccharine pink. The blush only requires a small amount to create a youthful and healthy glow.

NARS Wildfire Velvet Shadow Stick ($26.00)

The new NARS shadow sticks are a huge part of what is causing all the rage about the collection. Two of the shades are limited edition, two are new but expected to stick around. The two limited edition shades are Usbek, a bright yet deep shimmering shade of deep purple, and Grande-Large, which is a metallic sheened deep sky blue. The other two new shades are Belle Ile, a shimmer packed shade of orange, and Siros, a stunning bronze.

NARS Wildfire Semi Matte Lipstick ($28.00)

Two limited edition lipstick options are available for this collection, each offering a semi matte finish. The names of these shades are certainly fun, called Breaking Free, which is a semi matte bright coral, and Kiss Me Stupid, a satin finish shade of burnt sienna.

NARS Wildfire Lip Gloss ($26.00)

The NARS lip-glosses are enriched with lip-smoothing nourishing ingredients and use a doe foot applicator. The limited edition Asphalt Jungle lip-gloss is a sheer shimmering shade that goes on smooth and catches the light in a flattering light brown toned shade. Aragon, a brick red tined lip-gloss, is a stunner that we can expect to see a lot of.

