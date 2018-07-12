NYX Collabs With Influencer Alissa Ashley on 45 Shades of Foundation

The magical number 40 in the beauty industry is getting a huge competition. After Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty took the makeup world by storm with its 40-shade foundation range, brands started to feel the pressure to become more inclusive. Since then, many established cosmetics companies worked hard to expand their shade ranges. Some even hired experts from the influencer world to help them develop more inclusive products. Just recently Jackie Aina teamed up with Too Faced which resulted in expanding the range for the brand’s Born This Way Foundation.



The accessible NYX Professional Makeup also decided to seek help from an established influencer when it comes to developing an inclusive shade range. The brand was working on a new foundation formula that promises to last up to 24 hours. The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation was developed with the help of beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley. Her Instagram following counts almost 800 thousand people and she also has a YouTube channel. Alissa got the chance to spend time in the brand’s lab and help with developing more shades. The beauty guru and NYX Professional Makeup worked on introducing a lot of in-between shades that were missing.

“I am someone who has to constantly mix different shades to match my skin tone. When developing this new range we found that if we mixed two together or tweak it by adding a slight undertone, we could get those in-between shades,” Alissa Ashley explained.

Alissa and NYX came up with a whopping 45-shade foundation range for the new Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation. Instead of mixing 2 shades to get a perfect match for their skin tone, now customers can find the right shade in a single bottle. Each shade has both numeric and descriptive name making it easy to figure out which one do you need. Some of the shades include decimals while the descriptive names offer an indication for the undertone.

The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation is lightweight but offers a full-coverage. According to the influencer, the advantage with this foundation is that you have multiple options. The coverage is buildable, so you don’t always have to go for a full glam. For an everyday look, you could apply a thin layer of the foundation or build up the coverage to your liking. Alissa claims that even a thin layer gives her a flawless but natural look. As a bonus, the foundation is waterproof and lasts up to 24 hours. The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop NYX foundation offers a matte finish and is noncomedogenic. The brand will also launch a matte primer that carries that same name for the ultimate flawless coverage and lasting effect.

The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation is set to drop on August 16, at nyxcosmetics.com, and the brand’s stores. The products will also be available at Ulta. As you know, NYX’s prices are very reasonable – this foundation available in 45 shades will cost only $15.