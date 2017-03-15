Olympia Le-Tan to Design a Makeup Line for Lancome

Big news in the makeup world – Parisian fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan is joining forces with Lancôme to create a makeup collection that is full of vintage glam and sexiness. The Olympia Le-Tan x Lancome makeup collection will be a limited edition offering that has already caused quite the stir in the fashion and makeup world.

Olympia Le-Tan is known for a fashion aesthetic that is at times quirky and always full of hints and touches of vintage beauty. She has exceptional use of distinct tones that she creates as the perfect outward aesthetic of original and interesting. To see how this will work with Lancôme is as exciting a prospect as attending any of her shows.

One of her most recent showings was a ready-to-wear collection for the fall/winter 2017 season and the inspiration for the collection was “Psycho” the 1960 Hitchcock classic. The theme wound through the collection in ways that were fun, eye-catching and interesting without being overbearing or losing the fun feel that her collections almost always have. Le-Tan is a woman of vision and interesting insight and I cannot wait to see the makeup reflect that.

Lancôme’s General Manager Françoise Lehmann is clearly a bit of a fan as she commented on the collaboration with the following statement. “Olympia Le-Tan designs combine poetry and joie de vivre. A bridge between different eras, they reflect the spirit of our time, celebrating the free and personal beauty of each woman—a take on happiness shared by Lancôme.”

These limited edition offerings are certain to be compelling, and the touch of retro glam is always appreciated. Though this is not by any means the first foray into a collaboration with a fashion designer for Lancôme, it is sure to create a lot of buzz and interest.

Prior to this collaboration there were collections created with Anthony Vaccarello, Alber Elbaz, Yiqin Ying, Alexandre Vauthier and, of course, the recent collection with Sonia Rykiel. But the collaboration between Lancôme and Olympia Le-Tan has a different taste to it and a different level of excitement that I am sure will surprise a lot of people.

Though the release dates range from spring through summer of 2017, we know we will be able to get the Olympia Le-Tan x Lancome makeup collection into our makeup bags very soon and fortunately the upcoming collection will be just as ‘sexy vintage and glamourous’ as Lancôme has been outright saying it will be.

I have no doubts with Olympia Le-Tan involved that the collection will have a multifaceted appeal and a real touch of old school glamour for the current world of makeup lovers to incorporate and play with as well.

Photo courtesy of Lancôme