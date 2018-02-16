Perfumes & Makeup

Pat McGrath Drops MTHRSHP Palettes and First Liquid Eyeliner

Pat McGrath once again surprised her fans with more exciting launches. In spite of the fact that she’s been busy Fall 2018 during New York Fashion Week, the makeup guru found the time to promote her new batch of products. After a packed schedule and working on fabulous runway looks, Pat gathered a group of editors and presented four exciting products. McGrath often uses Instagram to teach her faithful followers how to recreate the makeup she does on celebrities, models, and high-end runway shows.

Pat’s previous Mothership eyeshadows are undoubtedly iconic, but they are on the pricier side. Good news for all of the die-hard followers of the makeup pro: Pat latest drop is much more affordable. The mother of makeup left everyone wondering how she created those mesmerizing eye looks for the Anna Sui show during NYFW. Now, we all have the answers. The fierce fuchsia smokey cat eye, with hints of shimmery purple tones, is a courtesy of the MTHRSHP palette.

As an addition to the stunning eyeshadows, McGrath will debut a liquid eyeliner. The Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($28) is the first eyeliner product for Pat McGrath Labs. According to her, it’s an extremely rich formula that is very easy to use. Thanks to the unique Flexi-Art tip, you can create the fiercest, most precise cat liner looks ever. This will make things easier even for the ones who struggle with getting that ideal feline flick.

“I was obsessed with the idea of providing my fellow beauty junkies with a curated collection of captivating colors — a mini-arsenal — that they could effortlessly slip into their handbags or carry-on luggage. It’s all about beauty sans limits [and] elevating your artistry everywhere you go. The liner’s tip is absolutely major. It offers the most exquisite control for elegant contours and pristine definition.”- Pat explained.

Pat McGrath Labs launched the first three Mothership palettes in July 2017. In January the brand also released the fourth edition. Each palette has ten shades and costs $125. We are more than happy to announce that the new MTHRSHP launches will retail for $55.  There are three separate palettes named “La Vie en Rose”, “Bronze Ambition” and “Platinum Bronze”, each one containing six shades.

You have almost three weeks until the launch, so you can start saving up and get these amazing palettes. The official drop date is set for March 7. Until then you can follow McGrath on Instagram and check out all the mesmerizing ways in which you can use her new products.

Photo Credit: Pat McGrath Labs

